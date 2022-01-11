Lukas Reichel perfecting details of his game as anticipation of Blackhawks call-up grows

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Entering the season, the Blackhawks predetermined a schedule for top prospect Lukas Reichel’s AHL development.

“I remember at training camp, they had a plan for him — maybe 30-plus games down there [in Rockford], and then maybe bring him up for one or two [NHL games], then have him go back down,” Hawks interim coach Derek King admitted Tuesday.

That plan was thrown out the window long ago. The people who made it since have been fired, and Reichel himself has been limited by a concussion and COVID-19 to only 20 AHL appearances so far.

But there’s a growing sense of anticipation Reichel’s long-awaited first NHL call-up might not be too far away. King said he’ll talk with interim general manager Kyle Davidson this week about it — after which, “who knows — he might appear.”

The 19-year-old German forward erupted for the IceHogs this past week, ripping off six points (three goals, three assists) in two games to earn AHL Player of the Week honors. He now touts 20 points (including 11 goals) in his 20 games.

But he said he wants to maintain that high level “consistently over 10 or 15 games,” and IceHogs interim coach Anders Sorensen emphasized he’s not a finished product yet.

“The abilities he’s got are obviously lights out, but there’s part of his game that he’s still got to fine-tune — his play without the puck,” Sorensen said. “He’s getting better. He’s making strides. He’s an extremely smart player and smart person. It’s just a matter of keeping working on it and learning to be a pro every day.”

In the offensive zone, Reichel is trying to improve at finding open ice — a challenge for European prospects adjusting to smaller North American rinks — and protecting the puck in the offensive zone.

In the defensive zone, he’s focused on winning puck battles in the corners. And on faceoffs, he’s working with Hawks development coach Yanic Perreault to familiarize himself with some handy “tricks,” like using his skates to win the puck — another difference from the European game.

He might be able to soon add another item to his list of things to learn: what the NHL is like.

“I’m just having fun, and if they call me up, I will be ready,” he said with a wide smile. “If it’s now, soon or — I don’t know — never, I will be ready whenever it’s the time. I’m looking forward to it.”

Lankinen returns

Kevin Lankinen was going to join the Hawks in Columbus. Then he wasn’t. Then he did.

After a rollercoaster 12 days in COVID-19 protocols, Lankinen hit the ice again for morning skate Tuesday.

“I was pretty fortunate to not have too many symptoms,” he said. “I’ve been feeling good coming back, too, getting a couple skates, being able to work out and get my body and my lungs going. But most importantly, seeing the puck and being around the guys is huge.”

Marc-Andre Fleury made his fourth consecutive start against the Blue Jackets, but Lankinen said he might be ready to rejoin the goaltending rotation Thursday against the Canadiens. King was less committal.

“You could see the guys were happy to see him back,” King said. “He was happy to get out of the house, I’m sure, and just get a good workout today. ... We’ll just reassess as we go through the week.”