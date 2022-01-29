 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Off social media, Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach finally feels free to find his ‘perfect fit’ in the NHL

A defiant Dach said Saturday he’s embracing his current role as a defensive forward and ignoring external pressures to become more than that.

By Ben Pope
Kirby Dach has tallied just one point but has played well defensively this January.
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

It’s important to remember Kirby Dach didn’t pick himself third overall.

The intense pressure and sky-high expectations — which he knows he hasn’t lived up to so far — that arise from that draft position aren’t his fault, his choice. Instead, they’re a significant burden to a kid from suburban Edmonton who just celebrated his 21st birthday last week.

But by coincidence or not, Dach’s mindset has seemingly undergone a sea change this January. He seems insistent now, and rightly so, that he alone controls his destiny on the Blackhawks and in hockey.

And right now, it has to be OK that he’s not what everyone wants him to be.

“I’ve kind of been put in a situation where I’m playing that third-line, checking, shutdown role,” he said Saturday. “If you look back at the games I’ve been playing like that, I’ve done a pretty good job in that role.

“Something that each player on this team has been doing is trying to find their own role. If that’s going to be my role, I’m going to play it like that. I’d like to score and get points, because that’s all everyone on social media thinks the game of hockey is about. [But] it’s a hard game, shutting down those lines. You’re getting the best players each night, and that’s a challenge that I want.”

In an interview back on Dec. 29, Dach sounded overwhelmed and ground down by the “outside noise” and negativity. He admitted then it was “tough to run away from” that, adding he didn’t want to be “known [for getting] a bunch of grade-A chances and can’t score.”

A few days later, however, Dach realized one method he could escape it all: by deleting social media apps, particularly Twitter and Instagram, off his phone. He immediately noticed a difference in his mental health and self-confidence.

“It was something I wanted to try, and [I] started having good games after,” he said. “After that initial week of deleting it, you stop going on your phone as much.”

In 11 games this month, Dach has tallied just one point but has allowed the fourth-fewest opponent scoring chances per minute among Hawks forwards. And that’s despite often matching up against opponents’ first lines — he took on Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen in both games against the Avalanche this past week, for example.

He also has more free time now to entertain himself in healthier ways, binge-watching “Yellowstone” and its prequel, “1883,” among several other TV shows.

And most importantly, he finally feels free to contemplate his present and future identity as a player — and be honest with himself and others while doing so.

“There’s good communication from the coaching staff, management and myself [about] what they believe I can be and what I think I can be,” he said. “[I’m] trying to find what’s the perfect fit and how it’s all going to work out down the road. Because this isn’t a one- or two-year project — this is my career. And I want to be able to develop into a player that can be here for a long time and have success.”

What he now sees in the mirror is a more defensive-oriented forward — perhaps in a similar mold to Flyers forward Sean Couturier, one of several role models he mentioned.

And sure, that might be a somewhat underwhelming outcome for a No. 3 pick. But he can’t adopt that as his personal problem.

“That’s where I want to get my game,” he said. “Not necessarily putting up 100 points every year, but just being a guy that obviously produces offensively — because that’s how you win games, [by] scoring more goals than the other team. But being able to shut down other lines and have that challenge each and every night, I thrive off that.”

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision, the Associated Press reports.

By Associated Press

2 teen boys shot during drug transaction in Little Village

The teen boys were inside a vehicle making a drug transaction about 1:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when two suspects pulled out guns and fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

New GM can look to Bengals as he seeks to burrow Bears out of hole

As much as chairman George McCaskey would like to compare his team to the Chiefs — he’s hired a GM and coach from there in the last four years — the Bears look a lot more like the Bengals.

By Patrick Finley

Remember when Bears, Rams were peers? Then they took vastly different paths

They were two of the NFL’s best teams in 2018 with a combined record of 25-7. Since then, the Bears have plunged. Meanwhile, the Rams are in the NFC title game Sunday.

By Jason Lieser

Priorities have changed for Bulls guard Zach LaVine this season

LaVine will certainly get his All-Star phone call on Feb. 3, when the reserves are named, but that will all be meaningless for the veteran if this roster doesn’t take advantage of the opportunity to do something special and make a push to be a contender.

By Joe Cowley

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien