As Blackhawks’ permanent general manager, Kyle Davidson’s big ideas will meet a big challenge

The Blackhawks are expected to name Kyle Davidson their permanent general manager Tuesday, per a Monday report by Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff.

Davidson — the Hawks’ interim GM since Stan Bowman’s exit in October — will become the 10th GM in franchise history and, at age 33, the youngest GM in the NHL.

After a year of scandal, disgrace and exodus that has decimated the Hawks’ off-ice reputation and esteem, dropping it to a level below even that of the poor on-ice product, Tuesday should represent the first significant, positive step forward into the next era of the franchise.

But one step forward unveils the just how long and difficult the 1,000-step climb back to the mountaintop will be.

Davidson is a bold thinker who may well be equipped to handle the challenge, but he’ll be tested in his first couple years on the job arguably more than any of his nine Hawks GM predecessors ever were.

A former intern with the Hawks right out of college, Davidson has gradually worked his way all the way up the organization’s hockey operations ladder over the past decade, eventually ascending to assistant GM in 2020.

