 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

As Blackhawks’ permanent general manager, Kyle Davidson’s big ideas will meet a big challenge

Davidson, the Hawks’ interim GM since October, is expected to be named permanent GM on Tuesday, per reports.

By Ben Pope
Blackhawks interim GM Kyle Davidson will reportedly become the team’s permanent GM.
Chicago Blackhawks Photos

The Blackhawks are expected to name Kyle Davidson their permanent general manager Tuesday, per a Monday report by Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff.

Davidson — the Hawks’ interim GM since Stan Bowman’s exit in October — will become the 10th GM in franchise history and, at age 33, the youngest GM in the NHL.

After a year of scandal, disgrace and exodus that has decimated the Hawks’ off-ice reputation and esteem, dropping it to a level below even that of the poor on-ice product, Tuesday should represent the first significant, positive step forward into the next era of the franchise.

But one step forward unveils the just how long and difficult the 1,000-step climb back to the mountaintop will be.

Davidson is a bold thinker who may well be equipped to handle the challenge, but he’ll be tested in his first couple years on the job arguably more than any of his nine Hawks GM predecessors ever were.

A former intern with the Hawks right out of college, Davidson has gradually worked his way all the way up the organization’s hockey operations ladder over the past decade, eventually ascending to assistant GM in 2020.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Illinois schools wouldn’t have to serve cheapest food possible under new bill

In hopes that students could see healthier meals, a Peoria lawmaker is sponsoring a bill that would allow exemptions from rules that require districts to take the lowest bid for food services.

By Nader Issa

Hyde Park bartender Diego Damis robbed and stabbed to death in Kenwood: ‘He was the sweetest soul in the world’

The Italian immigrant, a regular turned staff member at The Cove Lounge in Hyde Park, left his mark on the neighborhood before his death last week.

By Katie Anthony

2 children injured in Calumet Heights crash

The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

By Sun-Times Wire

MLB, players’ union reach deadline day

Management says a deal must be reached by the end of Monday’s negotiations to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

‘Wicked’ welcomes a pioneering good witch, Brittney Johnson

The young Broadway veteran is the first Black actor to assume the role of Glinda full-time.

By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer

Assault on Ukraine’s democracy has plenty to teach America

Just because our democracy will be 250 years old later in this decade does not mean that we can take it for granted.

By Rick Jasculca