Friday, July 8, 2022
Duncan Keith reportedly retires from Oilers, giving Blackhawks massive salary cap penalty

The Hawks will be hit with a $5.5 million recapture penalty in 2022-23 and $1.9 million penalty in 2023-24, although they fortunately weren’t planning to spend near the cap anyway.

By  Ben Pope
   
Keith.jpg

Duncan Keith reportedly retired Friday after 16 seasons with the Blackhawks and one with the Oilers.

AP Photos

MONTREAL — Duncan Keith is hanging up his skates after 17 years in the NHL.

The grizzled defenseman reportedly decided Friday to retire with one year remaining on his contract, bringing to a close a legendary career that featured three Stanley Cups, two Norris Trophies and one Conn Smythe Trophy with the Blackhawks. He’ll turn 39 later this month.

But his earlier-than-expected retirement unfortunately also inflicts on the Hawks a massive salary cap recapture penalty. They’ll lose just over $5.5 million in cap space in 2022-23 and another $1.9 million in 2023-24.

Keith spent 16 of his 17 seasons in Chicago, skating —unfazed by all sorts of injuries and adversity as a stalwart of the Hawks’ vaunted blue line —in 1,192 regular-season games and another 135 postseason games.

After his trade to the Oilers last summer, bringing him closer to his son Colton (who lives in British Columbia), Keith willed one more solid season out of his aging body. He averaged 19:44 of ice time in 60 regular-season appearances and helped the Oilers make a run to the Western Conference Final.

For the Hawks, the cap penalty is unfortunate but hardly devastating.

General manager Kyle Davidson has emphasized the value of financial flexibility during the rebuild and likely wasn’t planning to venture anywhere near the $82.5 million cap ceiling this coming season anyway, especially after trading Alex DeBrincat. By the time the Hawks try to spend heavily to contend again, Keith’s contract will be long gone.

But the cap penalties do temporarily reduce the amount of space the Hawks could theoretically weaponize to take on other team’s regrettable contracts with sweeteners attached, like Davidson did Thursday with Petr Mrazek and the Maple Leafs.

This story will be updated.

