The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ MacKenzie Entwistle hoping to take step forward offensively this season

Entwistle studied Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek this summer, trying to learn from his ability to protect the puck down low. And so far this fall, Entwistle seems better at getting into scoring areas; he scored in his regular-season debut Monday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ MacKenzie Entwistle hoping to take step forward offensively this season
MacKenzie Entwistle scored his first goal of the season Monday against the Maple Leafs.

MacKenzie Entwistle scored his first goal of the season Monday against the Maple Leafs.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

TORONTO — Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle probably didn’t deserve to be scratched in each of the Hawks’ first three regular-season games, considering how well he played during training camp.

But there’s a reason why Entwistle has become such a favorite of teammates, coaches and fans in Chicago: He always brings a fun, lighthearted attitude to any tough situation.

And when finally reinserted into the lineup Monday, Entwistle made the most of the opportunity, scoring the Hawks’ opening goal in their 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs. After a second-period counterattack ended with a scoring chance for Andreas Athanasiou, Entwistle rotated into open space in the slot and buried a feed from Athanasiou from behind the net.

“We were joking the shot maybe clocked in at four miles an hour,” Entwistle said, grinning. “But, hey, we’ll take it.”

Dating back to the Hawks’ intrasquad scrimmages during camp and including his four preseason appearances, the 24-year-old Ontario native has now scored four goals in his last seven games — and that’s despite the fact he also bungled two golden scoring chances in the Oct. 3 preseason game.

Now it’s just a matter of convincing Hawks coach Luke Richardson to give him consistent playing time, which could allow him to prove this newfound ability to get into dangerous scoring positions isn’t just small-sample-size noise. Even after cracking the lineup Monday, he logged only 8:18 of ice time, although being whistled for two minor penalties likely affected that number.

“He had a pretty good camp, but it’s just where the [personnel] numbers fell,” Richardson said. “It has only been three games — it hasn’t been too long of a while — but it probably felt like 100 days for him. It was nice to see him. He played an excellent game.”

It had indeed felt like forever to him.

“On the bench in the first period, I’m like, ‘Oh, these guys are fast.’ Just because I haven’t been out there in a game yet,” Entwistle said. “As I got my legs under me, [I] started making some plays.”

He worked this past summer with Hawks skills coach Brian Keane on holding onto pucks for longer periods of time. On-ice training was obviously a big part of their work, but they also incorporated lots of video review — and some of that video wasn’t of him but rather of other NHL players with similar size and playing styles.

In the past, Entwistle has tried to model ex-Lightning, now-Ducks forward Alex Killorn. This summer, one of the guys Entwistle studied most closely was Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek, whose 6-3, 200-some-pound frame roughly matches his.

Eriksson Ek’s elite defensive skills have made him an unheralded Selke Trophy candidate in recent years, but Entwistle focused more on Eriksson Ek’s offensive contributions, which often come from using his body to protect the puck down low around the net.

Perfecting that ability has transformed the now-26-year-old Swede from an all-defense forward (who tallied only 30 points in 133 games during his first two full NHL seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19) to a true two-way forward coming off a 61-point 2022-23 season.

“There’s lots of guys you can dissect games and take little things from, but that’s one guy I have,” Entwistle said during camp.

It’s theoretically still possible Entwistle, who has tallied 25 points in 127 career games to date, could follow a similar late-blooming trajectory.

But even if he doesn’t, he still might be able to take one or two substantial steps forward offensively. He actually might have already taken one of those steps forward this fall.

Producing at a reasonable 20- to 25-point full-season pace would certainly be enough to keep him dressed — and make him useful — on the Hawks’ fourth line, which hasn’t established a clear identity yet.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks answer challenge with impressive win over Maple Leafs
Blackhawks notes: Canadiens’ Kirby Dach injured long-term by hit from Jarred Tinordi
With three young centers, Blackhawks struggling mightily on faceoffs
Blackhawks’ power play remains futile in loss to Canadiens
Blackhawks notes: Andreas Athanasiou back to normal after stomach bug
Polling Place: 1984? 2003? Your vote on which Cubs postseason failure hurt the most
The Latest
Chicago Police Board President Ghian Foreman urged the City Council Tuesday to reject an independent arbitrator’s ruling that he claimed would undermine police reform.
City Hall
Outgoing Police Board president urges City Council to reject arbitrator’s ruling, says it would undermine police reform
An independent arbitrator’s ruling this summer would allow Chicago police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing and recommended for firings or suspensions longer than a year to bypass the board and take their cases to an arbitrator, who might be more sympathetic to their arguments.
By Fran Spielman
 
A house in the 3600 block of North Hoyne Avenue&nbsp;&nbsp;hit by a fire believed to be arson.
Crime
Suspected arsons of Halloween decorations put a scare into Northwest Side residents
Four fires have been reported in the area since early October, all breaking out around 3 or 4 a.m. “It’s upsetting to feel like in the middle of the night, out of your control, something like this can happen,” one resident said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Metra is set to receive a $169.3 million federal grant to purchase battery-powered, zero-emission trainsets, according to a Metra news release.
Transportation
Metra to buy zero-emission, self-propelled rail cars with $169.3M federal grant
Metra could potentially reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 567,000 tons over a six-year period, according to spokesperson Michael Gillis.
By Phyllis Cha
 
The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022. The IRS is planning to launch a pilot program for a government-run, online tax filing system that’s free for all.
Business
IRS plans limited rollout of free e-file tax return system with invitations to select taxpayers
The agency estimates that hundreds of thousands of taxpayers will participate in the limited rollout of the program for the 2024 filing season.
By Fatima Hussein | AP
 
Cristian Gonzalez, 23, and Nazareth Garcia, 18, asylum-seekers from Venezuela, chat with their 2-year-old daughter Aranza in their space as they live at the Austin District police station at 5701 W. Madison St. on the West Side, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Letters to the Editor
ASPIRE Act will go a long way in helping asylum seekers
The proposed legislation will help migrants and larger society by speeding up the time it takes for them to become valuable, taxpaying workers in our society.
By Letters to the Editor
 