The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Philipp Kurashev’s chemistry with Connor Bedard bodes well for him and Blackhawks

Kurashev has six points in his first seven games this season while emerging as an impactful puck retriever and setup man for Bedard on the first line.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Philipp Kurashev’s chemistry with Connor Bedard bodes well for him and Blackhawks
Philipp Kurashev carries the puck.

Philipp Kurashev is off to a strong start for the Blackhawks this season.

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev hasn’t shied away from anything — jellyfish included — this season.

Six games since returning from a left wrist injury suffered in the preseason opener, Kurashev was swimming in the ocean Friday outside the Hawks’ hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when a jellyfish stung his left wrist.

He downplayed the pain after practice Saturday, calling it “just a little burn,” and it didn’t affect his availability Sunday for the Hawks’ loss to the Panthers.

But if he possesses some special sea-creature powers now, he won’t complain. This season presents an important opportunity — given that he’s 24, four years into his NHL career and making $2.25 million — to prove he can be a consistent offensive weapon for the Hawks long-term, and he has repeatedly recognized that reality.

Dynamic, eye-opening, productive stretches followed by lethargic, invisible, unproductive stretches have been a recurring pattern throughout Kurashev’s first three seasons, so any small-sample success must be taken with a grain of salt.

He has experienced some success the last few weeks, though, since coach Luke Richardson put him on the first line next to Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno.

On one hand, it’s easy to assume that Bedard is the true driver of that success and that Kurashev is just the lucky recipient. On the other hand, Kurashev’s placement on Bedard’s line has coincided with Bedard catching fire, and that phenomenon — Kurashev making line-mates better — is something the Hawks have occasionally witnessed before.

At the moment, Bedard seems to have stronger chemistry with Kurashev than with any other Hawks forward, and that’s an exciting development for the latter’s quest to exceed his mediocre 2022-23 stat line of 25 points in 70 games. With six points in his first seven games of 2023-24, he’s on pace to do so handily.

“[Our line is] starting to get used to each other and [know] where each other likes to be on the ice,” Kurashev said. “You can read off each other like that. It has been working, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Bedard has raved about Kurashev several times recently.

“He’s really smart,” Bedard said. “He sees the ice so well. He’s willing to go get the puck, and, out of the corner, [he’s] making the quick play and just seeing where guys are. It’s really impressive to see that.

‘‘He’s been a lot of fun to play with, and we talk on the bench about plays we think we could do. That adds on to the chemistry.”

Richardson has urged Kurashev — along with most other Hawks — to start shooting more often because Kurashev’s shot rates have declined significantly. He has only had two shots on goal (on 10 attempts) during five-on-five play.

That might not be a huge issue, however, when Bedard — who will never be accused of not shooting enough — is next to him. Kurashev has seemingly focused on being more of a puck retriever and setup guy for Bedard, and he has thrived in that role.

On Thursday at the Lightning, Kurashev assisted on both of Bedard’s goals, including an assertive cut to the net before the first one.

And on Sunday, before Bedard stripped Kevin Stenlund for his highlight-reel snipe, it was Kurashev who forced Stenlund to turn back toward his goal line by cutting off his potential zone-exit route along the boards. 

Richardson noticed that play, too, mentioning Monday that Kurashev was “all in on that goal” despite not officially earning an assist.

“He’s not afraid to go in the hard areas, and I think that really bodes well for him,” Foligno said recently. “He’s still a guy trying to figure out who he is. And I think he’s realizing that there are certain things that he does really well.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Connor Bedard sets franchise record with 9 goals in first 13 games
In Blackhawks’ loss, Connor Bedard shows ability to steal plenty of future wins
Ample practice time helping Blackhawks adjust to three new injuries
Inside Kevin Dean’s approach to coaching the Blackhawks’ three rookie defensemen
Connor Bedard levels up from good to dominant as Blackhawks race past Lightning
Blackhawks notes: Luke Richardson urging shoot-first mentality on 2-on-1 rushes
The Latest
An illustration featuring dating app swiping.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wonders why it’s so hard to find true love
The challenges of finding true love, or even authentic chemistry, with someone seems to get more difficult with each new generation. AI is presenting another obstacle.
By Ismael Perez
 
Chicago police work the scene where a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, in the West Garfield park neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Other Views
Young Black men in areas of Chicago, Philly more likely to die from guns than troops in battle
A young man living in an area around Garfield Park is 3.23 times more likely to die from a bullet than U.S. service members deployed to Afghanistan, a Boston College criminologist writes about a recent study.
By Alex Knorre
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Hoarding husband won’t sell his stuff to reduce our debt
Couple has no savings and owes money on credit cards, while the man holds on to more than $10,000 worth of items he never touches, and his wife worries about the future.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Josh Bubinas poses with what might be his personal best buck, rattled away from some does. Provided photo
Sports
Rattling a personal-best buck away from does
Josh Bubinas arrowed what may be his biggest buck when he rattled it away from some does near Wilmingon.
By Dale Bowman
 
A boring professor (Nicolas Cage) begins turning up in everyone’s dreams in “Dream Scenario.”
Movies and TV
In darkly funny ‘Dream Scenario,’ Nicolas Cage plays a schlub achieving a strange kind of fame
One humdrum person starts appearing in the dreams of thousands of friends and strangers in a contemplative film that makes the most of its ingenious premise.
By Richard Roeper
 