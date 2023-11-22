The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks notes: MacKenzie Entwistle feeling frustrated in fourth season of losing

Entwistle has quietly become one of the longest-tenured Hawks and is focusing on making his voice heard more often in meetings, but the team’s lack of success throughout his tenure is getting old.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks notes: MacKenzie Entwistle feeling frustrated in fourth season of losing
Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle.

Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle has become one of the longest-tenured players on the team.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

After years of continuity within the Blackhawks’ core, the heavy turnover in recent years has made the list of longest-tenured Hawks look strange.

Veteran defenseman Connor Murphy, in his seventh season in Chicago, is the longest-tenured player by far. He’s the only guy left who predates the pandemic. After him are three forwards who debuted during the abridged 2021 no-fans season: Philipp Kurashev (who debuted Jan. 15 that season), Reese Johnson (Jan. 31) and MacKenzie Entwistle (March 23).

Entwistle insists he hasn’t thought much about that, but given he’s only 24 years old and logged just his 138th career NHL appearance Wednesday against the Blue Jackets, he admits it’s “definitely a little weird.”

The more thought-provoking aspect for him is that the Hawks entered Wednesday with a meager 42-76-19 all-time record in his games played. From an organizational perspective, all that losing helps build a brighter future, but from an individual perspective, it’s draining.

“There’s not much I can say besides, yeah, it is frustrating,” Entwistle said. “The only way we can turn it around is the guys in this dressing room.”

In theory, one valuable thing he could bring is an ability to put each season’s highs and lows into context — by relating back to lessons learned from highs and lows over the past three Hawks seasons, for which many of his current teams weren’t present. But because of the vast differences in each season’s roster, he finds it difficult to even try to compare situations year-over-year.

Nonetheless, he has focused on making his voice heard more often in meetings recently.

“We’re together for the whole season, so I don’t think you can be scared to speak your mind and say what you think the team [needs],” he said. “Because we’re all growing together; we’re all trying to get better together. Whether it’s a good or bad thing that you’ve got to say, sometimes you have tough conversations with some guys.”

Hall out again

Taylor Hall did not travel with the Hawks to face the Jackets, coach Luke Richardson told reporters in Columbus. He instead stayed behind in Chicago for some medical testing.

Details are hazy, but considering this is Hall’s fourth absence already this season, this isn’t a good sign. He has already missed time twice due to a shoulder injury and once due to a leg/knee injury, from which he just returned Saturday. In 10 games played, he has recorded four points.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard learning to be ‘more assertive’ against NHL stars he once idolized
Blackhawks address stagnant power play by promoting Kevin Korchinski to top unit
Blackhawks drawing big early-season crowds but struggling on home ice
Connor Bedard, Lukas Reichel united at last in Blackhawks’ loss to Sabres
Blackhawks notes: Coach Luke Richardson feeling at home in Chicago
Blackhawks focusing on shooting — and learning — after loss to Predators
The Latest
A vehicle crosses the International Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls, Ontario, into Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Nation/World
Niagara Falls border crossings closed after vehicle explosion on bridge connecting New York and Canada
Authorities say a vehicle has exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge in Niagara Falls.
By Associated Press
 
Messages left on a wall in Tel Aviv showing the portraits of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian Hamas gunmen. Israel and Hamas agreed Wednesday to a four-day cease-fire.
Israel-Hamas War
Chicago area reacts to Israel-Hamas four-day truce, hostage release
Some called it “good news” that the warring parties agreed to release 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. Others were grateful that more humanitarian aid will be allowed into Gaza.
By David Struett
 
Young’s Anthony Hood (3) runs the ball against Kenwood.
High School Football
2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-Public League football team
The All-Public League football team was selected by a committee of Public League coaches and administrators.
By Mike Clark
 
Montez Sweat sacking Jared Goff.
Bears
Bears look to get ‘more and more’ playing time for top DE Montez Sweat
Sweat played his fewest snaps as a Bear in the loss to the Lions, which Matt Eberflus attributed to their rotation, but they’ve invested a lot in him and need him on the field more.
By Jason Lieser
 
Former Illinois Senate President James “Pate” Philip in April 2002.
Obituaries
Former Illinois State Senate President James ‘Pate’ Philip dead at 93
The Republican Senate president was known for his influence in state government and often controversial blunt comments.
By Tina Sfondeles and Mary Norkol
 