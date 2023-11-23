The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Corey Perry ‘not with’ Blackhawks day after healthy scratch

Hawks coach Luke Richardson declined to answer questions about Perry’s absence Thursday. Fellow alternate captain Nick Foligno said the Hawks will “miss” him.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Corey Perry ‘not with’ Blackhawks day after healthy scratch
Corey Perry did not play for the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Corey Perry did not play for the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

AP Photo/George Walker IV

Blackhawks veteran Corey Perry did not practice with the team Thursday, one day after being suspiciously healthy-scratched in a blowout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hawks coach Luke Richardson, who called the scratch an “organizational decision” Wednesday, declined on Thursday — in uncharacteristic fashion — to answer questions about Perry’s absence.

“We’re going to keep that internal in the organization right now,” Richardson said.

Perry has served as one of four alternate captains for the Hawks this season — after being brought in from the Lightning this past summer — and is currently tied for third on the team in scoring with nine points in 16 games. He most recently participated in practice Tuesday, after which he held an impromptu autograph session for kids at Fifth Third Arena.

Nick Foligno, one of the Hawks’ three other alternate captains, said Thursday that he did not know the reason for Perry’s absence but that Perry was currently “not with” the team.

“We just know he’s not with us,” Foligno said. “We haven’t really gotten any details. It’s unfortunate; he’s a big part of this. So we’ll miss him. But we haven’t really gotten any other information.”

Combined with Taylor Hall’s season-ending ACL surgery and Andreas Athanasiou’s placement on injured reserve with a groin injury, Perry’s absence leaves the Hawks’ forward corps extremely shorthanded entering the Black Friday home matinee against the Maple Leafs.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Taylor Hall out for season after ACL surgery in knee
Blackhawks blown out by Blue Jackets after scratching Corey Perry
Blackhawks notes: MacKenzie Entwistle feeling frustrated in fourth season of losing
Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard learning to be ‘more assertive’ against NHL stars he once idolized
Blackhawks address stagnant power play by promoting Kevin Korchinski to top unit
Blackhawks drawing big early-season crowds but struggling on home ice
The Latest
New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings
Bears
Bears say they’re ready for Vikings WR Justin Jefferson — if he plays
The Vikings’ star receiver practiced Thursday, albeit in a limited fashion, as he works his way back from injured reserve.
By Patrick Finley
 
Taylor Hall skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Taylor Hall out for season after ACL surgery in knee
Hall tallied four points in only 10 games in his first Hawks season, and his absence leaves a gaping hole in the team’s already struggling offense.
By Ben Pope
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
For starters ... there’s seemingly little Bulls can do for a quick fix
Coming into the season, the Bulls were looking to change the shot profile, get to the free throw line with more frequency, and play fast. Yes, they are getting up more threes - and missing many of them - but very little else has gone right. Could one of the “Big Three” be moved to the bench? If only it was that simple.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman still hampered by shin and ankle injury
The Bears have additional depth at running back with Khalil Herbert back from his own ankle injury, but Herbert looked limited in his first game back Sunday. He ran 16 times for just 35 yards.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Justin Fields running in a game.
Bears
New bar for Bears QB Justin Fields? Leave GM Ryan Poles ‘absolutely blown away’
Over the last six games, Fields is competing against the possibility of the Bears owning the No. 1 pick in the draft.
By Jason Lieser
 