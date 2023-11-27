The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks addressing defensive weakness leading to back-door goals against

After the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs exploited the Hawks’ inability to defend back-door tap-ins last week, the Hawks talked about boxing out better and preventing passing lanes from opening up.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks addressing defensive weakness leading to back-door goals against
The Blackhawks struggled to defend back-door plays against the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs last week.

The Blackhawks struggled to defend back-door plays against the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs last week.

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Spanning between last week’s games against the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs, there was a stretch where the Blackhawks conceded six consecutive goals that were all some form of a back-door tap-in.

The Jackets scored their fifth goal last Wednesday when the Hawks fell one man behind in a cycling defensive rotation and Connor Bedard ultimately let Dmitri Voronkov get free for a back-door tap-in.

The Jackets scored their sixth goal when Boris Katchouk laid a hit on Kirill Marchenko but lost track of him afterward, leaving Marchenko alone for a back-door tap-in.

And the Jackets scored their seventh goal when Wyatt Kaiser turned the puck over and Patrik Laine executed a give-and-go around Isaak Phillips, beating him to the net for a back-door tap-in.

The Leafs scored their first goal Friday when Kaiser, as the weak-side defenseman defending a rush, left Nicholas Robertson open behind him and Robertson buried a back-door feed.

The Leafs scored their second goal when Alex Vlasic failed to check Calle Jarnkrok and TJ Brodie fed Jarnkrok for a back-door tap-in.

And the Leafs scored their third goal when, after the puck ricocheted across the ice, Kaiser and Phillips didn’t shift over aggressively enough and Ryan Reaves found space between them to tip in a centering shot-pass.

The pattern finally ended Sunday, although the Blues’ third goal was also a back-door tap-in by Pavel Buchnevich — albeit on the power play. Connor Murphy was most responsible for that one.

But while it was happening, the pattern was hard to miss, and Hawks coach Luke Richardson certainly noticed and discussed it.

One key thing the Hawks believe will help them better defend these situations involves working harder to box out opponents from the crease area entirely. Vlasic, while talking about what went wrong on Jarnkrok’s goal, explained that well.

“I checked my shoulder, I thought [Jarnkrok] was on the left side of me, and then as soon as I turned my head, the pass was already coming back-door and he was behind me,” Vlasic said. “Watching over it again, it’s definitely tough to prevent a goal from going in...if you are right on the guy. It’s almost easier to open up and box him out.

“It’s definitely tough [to do that] depending on who you’ve got coming to the net, and how heavy and strong they are. But crafty players are going to find ways to lift your stick right before the puck comes. So you’ve got to do your best to turn forward and not even let him get close to the net. If it goes off your foot, that’s the only thing that can really happen as long as you’ve got his stick tied up.”

Another key adjustment involves tighter gaps when defending transition attacks, as well as generally tighter coverage on the strong side of the “D”-zone, which ideally prevents passing lanes to the back door from opening up at all.

Murphy said the Hawks have talked more about “closing the play off where the puck starts” than about covering the back-door guy specifically. “If we can push them when they enter our zone [and] get them uncomfortable earlier, it doesn’t allow them to sift the puck through to the far side,” Murphy added.

Said Richardson: “If they can saucer a pass 85 feet across the ice and land it flat, then we’ll give them that.”

This message has been especially directed at the Kaiser-Phillips pairing, since their gap control has been subpar lately.

But it’s hardly surprising the Hawks are struggling defensively — allowing the third-most scoring chances and most high-danger scoring chances in the NHL — given their defensive lineup features four de facto rookies.

This season is more about learning and developing than anything else, and by identifying weaknesses — like allowing too many back-door tap-ins — now, they can be addressed for the future.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks not ‘hungry’ enough in loss to Blues
Breaking down Blackhawks’ feedback for rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski
Corey Perry will be away from Blackhawks for ‘foreseeable future,’ Kyle Davidson says
Blackhawks notes: Corey Perry still absent, but coach Luke Richardson hopes to ‘give updates soon’
Jason Dickinson steps up, leads Blackhawks to much-needed victory over Maple Leafs
Blackhawks in disarray on Thanksgiving with Taylor Hall out for season, Corey Perry absent
The Latest
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter in 2006. Carter died Nov. 19 at the age of 96.
Other Views
Rosalynn Carter was a pioneer in her role as first lady
She was soft-spoken but politically savvy and determined to increase awareness about mental illness at a time when many were embarrassed to discuss it, a Chicago-based member of her advance team writes.
By Rick Jasculca
 
Outside Foxtrot’s location at 2801 N. Broadway on Monday. The grocer is merging with Dom’s Kitchen &amp; Market.
Business
Specialty grocers Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market to merge
They will form a new company, Outfox Hospitality, where Dom’s co-founder Bob Mariano will be an adviser and board member.
By David Roeder
 
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents assigned to the Carter detail pay tribute as the hearse carrying the casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter departs Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, on Nov. 27, 2023.
Nation/World
Rosalynn Carter tributes highlight reach as first lady, humanitarian, small-town Baptist
“She just quietly went about the business of trying to make the world a better place,” said Elizabeth Laudig, who drove 12 hours from Dallas to pay her respects. “She was not a showy or extravagant first lady, but she was humble, you know, kind, hardworking, and got things done for people because she cared about people.”
By Bill Barrow | Associated Press
 
METRA_010521_01.JPG
News
UP North Polar? Metra adds holiday train to Union Pacific North rail line
Tickets to the holiday train will cost $5 and go on sale at 7 a.m. Thursday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Un empleado de la CTA disfrazado camina por la fila de uno de los vagones del tren navideño de la CTA repartiendo dulces y tomándose selfies con los pasajeros, el viernes 24 de noviembre de 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Santa Claus regresa a tomarse fotos en trenes y autobuses de la CTA por primera vez después de COVID
Un “duende” de la CTA estará disponible en ciertas paradas para tomarles una fotografía con su propia cámara o dispositivo.
By Violet Miller
 