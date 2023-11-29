The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
With Corey Perry gone, Blackhawks will rely on Nick Foligno as their de facto captain

The adeptness with which Foligno has grown comfortable in Chicago, earned every player’s trust and ascended into a leadership role has been remarkable. The Hawks will need his vocal abilities even more moving forward.

By  Ben Pope
   
Vocal, expressive Nick Foligno has become a big part of the Blackhawks in a short time.

Erin Hooley/AP

As the Blackhawks navigate through the choppy waters following Corey Perry’s contract termination, they will lean heavily on Nick Foligno to guide the ship.

Foligno assumed that leadership role almost immediately upon arriving in Chicago this past summer and has become even more influential in it since Perry and Taylor Hall’s departures. When coach Luke Richardson heard the players hyped for warmups before Tuesday’s win over the Kraken, for example, he knew why.

“They put [in] a little extra effort, and I know Nick’s behind a lot of that,” Richardson said.

The wildest part is that Foligno has gone from having never played for the Hawks to being essentially the Hawks’ captain within the span of just a few months.

Before this season, the 17-year NHL veteran had made 16 career appearances at the United Center, all for visiting teams. He had worn a “C” on his sweater for the majority of those games, but it was a Blue Jackets sweater.

He now wears an “A” for the home team, and there’s no question that “A” is a de facto “C.”

Even Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson, the man who decided the Hawks wouldn’t have a singular, official captain this season, openly acknowledges that fact.

“I’m not saying anything new when [I] call him the main vocal presence on the team,” Davidson said. “You see it in behind-the-scenes videos. You see it on the ice in practice. He has been absolutely fantastic.”

Foligno and MacKenzie Entwistle celebrate Tuesday’s win.

Foligno helped guide the Blackhawks to a win Tuesday over the Kraken.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The speed and adeptness with which Foligno has grown comfortable in Chicago, assessed the dynamic of the locker room, earned every individual player’s trust and ascended into a leadership role without ruffling the feathers of any preexisting leaders has been remarkable to watch.

But it begs a question: When Foligno takes a step back and thinks about it, does this feel at all weird or surreal to him?

For anyone else, it probably would. But for Foligno, one of a rare few NHL players whose people skills exceed even his hockey skills, it somehow does not.

“I am who I am, [and] that’s one thing everyone probably sees,” Foligno said. “I’m not going to change. I’ve seen a lot in my life on and off the ice, so whatever I can help with — in a lot of ways — I’m going to do.

“I care a lot about the players I play with and the organization I play for. That’s something I’ve always tried to do, and I’m hoping that has a trickle effect on every guy in here.”

Foligno said he was “stunned” by the Perry news Tuesday, and he managed to simultaneously express how the players will miss Perry but also respect how the organization handled this.

“It’s a hard day,” he said. “It doesn’t make it any easier because we care about Corey a ton and we’re going to wish him well. But our job here is...to galvanize around this, make sure we’re holding ourselves to a high standard and understand how serious the Blackhawks are about that and the culture they want to build here. And we’re lucky to be a part of it.”

His ability to perfectly vocalize thoughts like that — to always say the right thing at the right time — has been proven again and again this autumn. It’s a huge asset for these stability-seeking Hawks to have.

And in the same interview, he also recited one other sage quote: “What screws us up the most in life is the picture in our head of how it’s supposed to be.”

Indeed, when picturing this season’s leadership, the Hawks imagined Perry being part of it. But now he’s not, and now Foligno has assumed a bigger stature than expected. That’s not ideal, but it’s a reality they can navigate.

