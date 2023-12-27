The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Praised by Wayne Gretzky, Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard aiming for complete game

Bedard is focusing on his performance in the defensive zone, winning faceoffs and making plays, though the hockey world was buzzing about his lacrosse-style goal Saturday.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Praised by Wayne Gretzky, Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard aiming for complete game
Connor Bedard reacts after scoring his lacrosse-style goal Saturday night in St. Louis.

Connor Bedard reacts after scoring his lacrosse-style goal Saturday night in St. Louis.

AP Photos

Connor Bedard knows he has a lot to improve as his rookie season rolls on. At the beginning of the year, a focus was on puck management. Now, there’s an emphasis on his performance in the Blackhawks’ defensive zone, winning faceoffs and continuing to make plays.

“I’ve been all right in making plays and creating, but you always want to do more as an offensive player, create more,” Bedard said Wednesday morning before the Hawks hosted the Jets. “Hopefully I can do that.”

Yes, Bedard has been pretty good at creating plays, as he showed Saturday against the Blues when he completed his most spectacular move yet.

During the first period of what turned into a humbling 7-5 loss to St. Louis, Bedard scored a lacrosse-style “Michigan” goal. In short, Bedard held the puck on his stick in the air behind the Blues’ net long enough to control it and dump it over goalie Jordan Binnington’s shoulder.

As things do these days, the goal quickly went viral through hockey social media, and with good reason. Plus luck, lacrosse-style goals require core strength, hand-eye coordination, excellent puck control and quick-twitch ability only few athletes possess.

Wayne Gretzky, the greatest scorer of all time, said he couldn’t do what Bedard did. That praise got back to Bedard, who was born six years after Gretzky’s last game in 1999.

“It’s cool. Obviously probably one if not the best player to ever play the game,” Bedard said. “The fact that he knows who I am is pretty cool. To hear him talk about me and have him say some kind words is special.”

Did Bedard think Gretzky could pull off a Michigan?

“Maybe not with the curve that he was using,” Bedard quipped. “No, I’m sure if he tried, he could do it pretty well.”

Nobody will know if Gretzky could’ve actually scored in that way, but Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras once again left no doubt he could just a few hours after Bedard’s first Michigan. Known as one of the game’s flashiest players, Zegras completed a lacrosse-style goal in a loss to the Kraken, the third of his career.

“He texted me. It was kind of funny,” Bedard said. “It’s rare for them to go in. For a couple to happen on the same night, it’s a funny coincidence.”

A modest Bedard was asked which goal was better.

“I liked Zegras’ [goal],” Bedard said. “He picked it up kind of with his toe there, so I think that’s a little harder.”

As Bedard said, lacrosse-style goals are rare. Not only do they require immense skill, but time behind the net. Zegras didn’t exactly call his shot, but did tell a Ducks TV reporter pregame that he would try to score a Michigan.

“If it’s there, I just see it as a good scoring chance,” Bedard said. “Obviously, it’s fancier. I think goalies are obviously getting more certain of reading it and stuff, but sometimes might catch them off guard. If it’s there, it was obviously there for myself and him, we both got fortunate that we scored one.”

Scoring Michigan goals is nice, but they only happen once in a while at most. Bedard is striving to be a complete player who can help his team beyond the highlight-reel moves. 

“I think it’s not bad. Obviously there’s a lot of areas to improve,” Bedard said. “I think that’s my goal here on a personal level. The goal is to win hockey games, but from a personal standpoint, it’s just keep improving and try to get more comfortable and better each game.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Back in Blackhawks’ lineup at last, Colin Blackwell plans to deliver more hits this season
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson felt emotional ‘ups and downs’ of role in 2023
Blackhawks prospect updates: Six prospects to compete in world junior championships
Blackhawks not convinced Isaak Phillips has earned full-time NHL job yet
Connor Bedard creates signature highlight with lacrosse goal, but Blackhawks collapse against Blues
Blackhawks likely to be less active in NHL’s winter trade market than in past years
The Latest
Asylum seekers walk inside a waiting area for shuttles near O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.&nbsp;
Year in review 2023
Here are the top stories that made the news in Chicago in 2023
New arrivals and a new mayor grabbed city headlines while old political figureheads went down and long-standing conflicts flared up. The Sun-Times was there for it all.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Comedian Tom Smothers in January 2010.
Obituaries
Tom Smothers dies at 86; was half of Smothers Brothers comedy duo
“The Smothers Brothers” show was a turning point in TV history, with its sharp eye for pop culture and daring sketches ridiculing the Establishment and railing against the Vietnam War. Network censors and CBS abruptly canceled the program in 1970.
By Associated Press
 
Neislymar Gonzalez’s two children, a daughter 5 years old and a son 4 years old, at the Central District police station in Chicago.
Immigration
Here’s how to help migrants arriving in Chicago
The city, advocates and community groups are aiming to help the tens of thousands of migrants who have arrived in Chicago with everything from clothes and toiletries to housing.
By Katie Anthony and Catherine Odom
 
Robert E. Crimo Jr. listens to his attorney during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse in July. Crimo Jr. has filed for bankruptcy as he faces mounting legal costs.
Highland Park parade shooting
Father of Highland Park massacre suspect files for bankruptcy
Robert Crimo Jr. faces mounting legal costs since the 2022 Fourth of July parade shooting in which prosecutors say his son fired an assault rifle from a rooftop, killing seven people and wounding 48 more.
By David Struett
 
A man who had been trapped for days in his crashed pickup truck was rescued Tuesday after two fishermen spotted the wreckage, Indiana State Police said. The man was airlifted to a hospital.&nbsp;
News
Man trapped for 6 days in wrecked truck in Indiana rescued after spotted by passersby. ‘It’s a miracle that he’s alive.’
Two men were scouting fishing locations when they found the man along Interstate 94 near Portage, Ind., according to Indiana State Police.
By Associated Press
 