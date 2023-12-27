The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Petr Mrazek keeps Blackhawks alive long enough for Connor Bedard to seal win over Jets

Bedard will get a lot of headlines and go viral after what he pulled off Wednesday, but he and the Hawks wouldn’t have had a chance to steal a victory from Winnipeg if not for Mrazek and his 37 saves.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Petr Mrazek keeps Blackhawks alive long enough for Connor Bedard to seal win over Jets
Petr Mrazek and the Blackhawks went 4 for 4 on the penalty kill, which was a key to them beating the Jets on Wednesday.

Petr Mrazek and the Blackhawks went 4 for 4 on the penalty kill, which was a key to them beating the Jets on Wednesday.

AP Photos

Deservedly so, Connor Bedard will get a lot of headlines and go viral after what he pulled off Wednesday. Scoring twice, including the overtime game-winner to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Jets, will do that.

But he and the Hawks wouldn’t have had a chance to steal a victory from Winnipeg if not for goalie Petr Mrazek and his 37 saves.

“Petr’s been great for us all year and I think getting him that goal in overtime was really deserving because he kept us in there tonight for sure,” coach Luke Richardson said. “We didn’t have our greatest start, we were a little bit rusty after a few days off. But the penalty killing was big and that’s part of Petr as well.”

The Hawks’ penalty kill went 4 for 4 as Mrazek was blistered by one of the better teams in the Western Conference. Mrazek did get some help - Winnipeg hit iron multiple times - but he showed again that he’s one of the Hawks’ best players.

Improved health from last season has helped.

“Just be healthy. That’s No. 1 thing and we talked about it earlier as well,” Mrazek said. “When I feel good, I know I can play the game how I want to play. Things we’re doing with [goaltending coach] Jimmy [Waite] on the ice during practices helps. That gets you a lot of confidence.”

The Hawks needed a boost of confidence after Saturday’s meltdown in a 7-5 loss to the Blues. Coming off his “Michigan” goal, Bedard provided the offensive punch and helped the Hawks move on from an ugly defeat.

“It was a competitive game there, really good team,” Bedard said. “And they play the right way. Just kind of we had to really stick with it and it’s good to pull out the two points for sure.”

Richardson summed things up.

“Both ends of the ice were solid, with Petr and Connor leading the way,” he said.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Rookie Connor Bedard scores game-winner in overtime as Hawks top Jets
Defenseman Alex Vlasic is back, but Blackhawks’ injury woes aren’t finished
Back in Blackhawks’ lineup at last, Colin Blackwell plans to deliver more hits this season
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson felt emotional ‘ups and downs’ of role in 2023
Blackhawks prospect updates: Six prospects to compete in world junior championships
Blackhawks not convinced Isaak Phillips has earned full-time NHL job yet
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Connor Bedard celebrates his game-winning goal Wednesday night.
Blackhawks
Rookie Connor Bedard scores game-winner in overtime as Hawks top Jets
The hockey world still was buzzing about Bedard’s ‘‘Michigan’’ goal Saturday, then he scored both of the Hawks’ goals in their 2-1 victory Wednesday.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Three suspects in a fatal shooting in the 700 block of East 87th Street were seen fleeing a silver Nissan Dec. 20, 2023.
Crime
Chicago police looking to identify suspects in fatal shooting outside Chatham strip mall
Edward Creamer, 53, was arguing with four people, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired shots in the 700 block of East 87th Street near the Chatham Village Square mall.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Wendy’s is offering a free small breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10;30 a.m. on Veterans Day to all service members with a valid military ID.
Food and Restaurants
Wendy’s is offering 1-cent Junior Bacon Cheeseburger this week
An additional menu item must be purchased, and the order must be made online or through the Wendy’s app.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The 100 block of North Kostner Avenue in West Garfield Park. Early Wednesday, the location was the scene of a carjacking attempt that left two people shot and wounded.
Crime
CPD says string of armed robberies in Near North and West sides may be connected
Police say four males in a silver SUV have been targeting residents since Dec. 19. On Wednesday morning, they attempted to carjack two people in West Garfield Park, shooting and wounding them.
By Cindy Hernandez
 