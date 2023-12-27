The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Alex Vlasic is back, but Blackhawks’ injury woes aren’t finished

While the Hawks got good news on Vlasic and Tyler Johnson, the roster is far from complete as Seth Jones, Joey Anderson and Andreas Athanasiou remain out of the lineup.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Alex Vlasic is back, but Blackhawks’ injury woes aren’t finished
Alex Vlasic, left, has returned to the Blackhawks lineup while Joey Anderson (right) is one of many players still rehabbing injuries.

Alex Vlasic, left, has returned to the Blackhawks lineup while Joey Anderson (right) is one of many players still rehabbing injuries.

AP Photos

Alex Vlasic is back, but the Blackhawks’ injury problems aren’t going away.

Vlasic took part in Wednesday’s morning skate and is expected to play against the Jets. The 22-year-old rookie defenseman missed the Hawks’ previous four games with an upper body injury suffered Dec. 14 against the Kraken.

Aware of the Hawks’ health issues, Vlasic had to restrain himself from playing right away.

“I was trying to get back as quickly as I could, but it was one of those things where if you’re not able to do the simple things around the house even or just simple movements, it’s probably not smart to be playing in a game,” Vlasic said. “I kind of had to talk myself down a bit. Right away, I kind of wanted to get back. It was a slow process, but feeling pretty good now.”

While the Hawks got good news on Vlasic and Tyler Johnson - expected to return Wednesday after missing Saturday’s loss to the Blues - the roster is far from complete. 

Coach Luke Richardson said Seth Jones (shoulder) will probably be skating on his own by the end of the Hawks’ upcoming road trip, a five-game swing that ends Jan. 5. Joey Anderson (shoulder) is expected to resume skating after Jones.

Andreas Athanasiou (groin) has been on injured reserve since Nov. 23, retroactive to Nov. 9, and Richardson said the veteran forward had to pause his workouts. To get more answers on the lingering issues, Athanasiou saw another doctor.

That does not mean Athanasiou is about to return.

“Unfortunately it’s taken this long to get that far, but at least we have a direction,” Richardson said. “I have no timeline on him, but it’ll probably be after Seth for sure.”

One positive to come from the rash of injuries is more opportunities for players to step up and play different roles. When both Jones and Kevin Korchinski were sidelined, Vlasic had a couple chances on the power play.

“That was cool, that was something I didn’t really expect at all,” Vlasic said. “It’s a great opportunity for everybody coming in and showing what they’ve got when they get the chance to be in the lineup.”

Latest on Reichel
After contributing with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato during their time together, Lukas Reichel has been back on the fourth line. Richardson said the second-year player - in the midst of a disappointing season - will have to battle through some tough times. 

Whether he scores every night, Richardson said, is not the issue. Instead, it’s about the “compete-level.”

“I know he’s not happy with his game, but he’s in the lineup and it doesn’t matter where he is in the lineup,” Richardson said. “He has to figure out how to make an impression and do something to help the team and use all the skills available that he has, being in a straight line and in the battle and the compete-level has to be on the inside a little bit more.” 

Halfway?
Wednesday is the Hawks’ 34th game of the season, and Richardson said “it’s not necessarily the second half yet, but we kind of consider it like that after a few days break.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Praised by Wayne Gretzky, Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard aiming for complete game
Back in Blackhawks’ lineup at last, Colin Blackwell plans to deliver more hits this season
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson felt emotional ‘ups and downs’ of role in 2023
Blackhawks prospect updates: Six prospects to compete in world junior championships
Blackhawks not convinced Isaak Phillips has earned full-time NHL job yet
Connor Bedard creates signature highlight with lacrosse goal, but Blackhawks collapse against Blues
The Latest
KW_CST_122823_005.jpg
High School Basketball
Batavia’s suffocating defense overwhelms Sycamore in first round of Morton Christmas Tournament
Use whatever adjective you want to describe Batavia’s high-pressure defense — relentless, persistent, unrelenting — and it fails to properly articulate just how impactful the Bulldogs’ defense was in its 61-31 thumping of Sycamore in the first round of the Morton College Christmas tournament.
By Kyle Williams
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham
The man was found with a gunshot wound to the face in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street on Dec. 22, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg speaks at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s&nbsp;in November.
City Hall
Inspector general’s office passes consent decree test as CPD struggles to comply
While CPD is the main focus of the decree — and has the farthest way to go to meet its terms — the inspector general’s office had been among several other agencies still being scrutinized by the feds.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Justin Fields throws a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis (not pictured) in the Bears’ 27-13 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields still living in the moment
While Chicago debates his future with two games left in a 6-9 season, the Bears’ quarterback is focused on beating the Falcons on Sunday — and the offense sustaining success after it stalled with a 21-0 lead in a victory over the Cardinals last week at Soldier Field.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson reacts after nearly intercepting a pass against the Vikings.
Bears
Why not getting dealt was the best thing to happen to Bears CB Jaylon Johnson
He’s become Pro Football Focus’ top-rated overall cornerback and top coverage corner. That doesn’t happen if Johnson is somewhere else, learning a new defensive scheme on the fly.
By Patrick Finley
 