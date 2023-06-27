Blackhawks move quickly to sign Nick Foligno to one-year contract

Kyle Davidson wasted little time getting pen to paper after acquiring Nick Foligno.

The Blackhawks general manager inked Foligno to a one-year contract with a $4 million salary-cap hit Tuesday, one day after acquiring his free-agent rights from the Bruins in the Taylor Hall trade.

It’s probably an overpay on the 35-year-old veteran forward, but the Hawks could afford to do that. They actually probably needed to do that to persuade Foligno, in the latter stages of his career, to stick around on a team with no playoff aspirations next season.

Foligno has slowed down from his heyday as Blue Jackets captain, but his personality and leadership skills haven’t waned and he remains a smart, reliable player — particularly in his defensive zone.

He tallied 26 points (10 goals and 16 assists) in 60 games with the Bruins last season while averaging 12:22 of ice time per game. Opponents generated only 25.7 scoring chances per 60 minutes during Foligno’s five-on-five shifts, ranking Foligno fourth-best among Bruins forwards and better than anyone on the Hawks.




