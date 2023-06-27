The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks move quickly to sign Nick Foligno to one-year contract

The veteran forward, whose free-agent rights were acquired from the Bruins in the Taylor Hall trade, will carry a $4 million salary-cap hit next season.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks move quickly to sign Nick Foligno to one-year contract
Nick Foligno, acquired from the Bruins by the Blackhawks on Monday, signed a new contract Tuesday.

Nick Foligno, acquired from the Bruins by the Blackhawks on Monday, signed a new contract Tuesday.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kyle Davidson wasted little time getting pen to paper after acquiring Nick Foligno.

The Blackhawks general manager inked Foligno to a one-year contract with a $4 million salary-cap hit Tuesday, one day after acquiring his free-agent rights from the Bruins in the Taylor Hall trade.

It’s probably an overpay on the 35-year-old veteran forward, but the Hawks could afford to do that. They actually probably needed to do that to persuade Foligno, in the latter stages of his career, to stick around on a team with no playoff aspirations next season.

Foligno has slowed down from his heyday as Blue Jackets captain, but his personality and leadership skills haven’t waned and he remains a smart, reliable player — particularly in his defensive zone.

He tallied 26 points (10 goals and 16 assists) in 60 games with the Bruins last season while averaging 12:22 of ice time per game. Opponents generated only 25.7 scoring chances per 60 minutes during Foligno’s five-on-five shifts, ranking Foligno fourth-best among Bruins forwards and better than anyone on the Hawks.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Cap space still enormous even after Taylor Hall addition
Blackhawks acquire Taylor Hall from Bruins to begin busy draft week
NHL mock draft: After Blackhawks pick Connor Bedard, choices become less obvious
Blackhawks offseason preview: Plenty of draft picks, free-agent decisions to make as rebuild continues
Some good, some bad in a State of the Union report on Chicago’s sports teams
NHL dumps themed jerseys after some players’ objections to Pride nights
The Latest
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, campaigning in New Hampshire in April.
Columnists
Nikki Haley’s search for lost times
The GOP presidential hopeful invokes a simple past that never existed.
By Neil Steinberg
 
The sun sets over Chicago’s iconic skyline, near Adler Planetarium, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The suns hazy and red coloring is due to smoke in the atmosphere from wildfire in Canada.
Weather
Chicago’s air quality this morning is the world’s worst
Conditions are expected to improve as the week progresses, according to the National Weather Service.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Hinsdale Central’s Ben Oosterbaan (12) shoots the ball over Proviso West.
High School Basketball
A new name on the board: Hinsdale Central all-time leading scorer Ben Oosterban switches to basketball
Ben Oosterbaan has been released from his Michigan letter of intent for baseball and will pursue his love for basketball. He’s already heard from several schools from all levels of Division I and is poised to hear from a whole lot more.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Terry Link Dirksen Federal Building
News
Sentencing of former state Sen. Terry Link set for October
Link’s entanglement with the feds first became known in October 2019, when the Chicago Sun-Times and other media reported he was the unnamed state senator who wore a wire against then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo. Link lied to reporters at the time and claimed it wasn’t him.
By Jon Seidel
 
Daniel Suarez is coming off his best season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He finished 10th in the driver standings in 2022. He’ll have strong support from Chicago’s Hispanic population at the street race.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
‘No scenario is too big’ for barrier-busting NASCAR star Daniel Suarez
Suarez has been a barrier-breaking star as the sport’s first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race and has established himself as a perennial top-20 driver.
By Jason Lieser
 