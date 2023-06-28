The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks officially select Connor Bedard with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Bedard, the most anticipated NHL prospect in eight years, became the cornerstone of the Hawks’ next era Wednesday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks officially select Connor Bedard with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
Top draft pick Connor Bedard tries on his new Blackhawks jersey at the NHL Draft in Nashville.

Top draft pick Connor Bedard tries on his new Blackhawks jersey at the NHL Draft in Nashville.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At precisely 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson finally recited the sentence Hawks fans have anticipated for nearly two months now.

“With the first overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks are very proud to select, from the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, Connor Bedard,” Davidson announced to the crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

And with that, Bedard — the 17-year-old Canadian phenom regarded as hockey’s best prospect in eight years — officially became the cornerstone of the Hawks’ new era and the face of hockey in Chicago.

The reasons for optimism are endless. For one thing, Bedard’s hockey abilities are astounding — particularly his shot, which might already be one of the best in the league. It’s how he produced a stunning 163 points in 64 junior games this past season and captured global attention at the world junior championships.

But Bedard’s maturity and team-first attitude are equally impressive. They’re what struck Davidson most during the Hawks’ draft preparation since winning the lottery — guaranteeing their opportunity to take Bedard — back on May 8.

“[He’s a] great player, great person,” Davidson said Tuesday. “Everyone has seen how he’s handled himself in the lead-up to this draft. Obviously [he’s gotten] a lot of attention, but he’s shown a maturity beyond his years. He’s 17 years old, but you’d never know it based on how he’s handled things.”

The Hawks’ rebuild still has a long way to go before it makes the team into a contender again, but securing a superstar to build around is often the hardest part — and the Hawks have now checked that box.

And Bedard seems to have fully embraced that long road, despite how steadfastly he avoided penciling himself in as a future Hawk prior to Wednesday.

He experienced a similar situation with the Regina Pats, his junior team, as the far-and-wide best player on a team that had previously struggled. But his typically composed persona became a bit animated at the scouting combine when asked about trying to turn around the two organizations, demonstrating his team-first attitude in doing so.

“I think it’s pretty unfair for you to say that,” Bedard said June 10. “For me, going to Regina, I had a lot of good players with me, and I don’t think I was turning the franchise around. We were all trying to win games together. Wherever I end up, if I’m playing in the NHL, it’ll be the same thing. There’s no difference between guys on teams — you’re all in this together — so I don’t think I would think it at all like that.”

The rest of the Hawks’ robust 2023 draft class, as it takes shape the rest of Wednesday night and Thursday, should eventually provide him some help.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Kyle Davidson moves quickly to sign Nick Foligno
Blackhawks maximize weekend dates, matinee starts in new 2023-24 schedule
Blackhawks notes: Cap space still enormous even after Taylor Hall addition
Blackhawks acquire Taylor Hall from Bruins to begin busy draft week
NHL mock draft: After Blackhawks pick Connor Bedard, choices become less obvious
Blackhawks offseason preview: Plenty of draft picks, free-agent decisions to make as rebuild continues
The Latest
A new sign was installed at Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Lakeview last year after a racist namesake was removed.
Education
CPS unveils new process for schools to drop racist namesakes
Chicago Public Schools officials have been working on an updated naming policy for more than two years after a Chicago Sun-Times investigation found 30 schools were named for slaveholders.
By Nader Issa
 
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin
Politics
Field of Bears suitors grows to five: Aurora joins rush to lure team with new stadium
With the team’s Arlington Heights proposal in flux, an Aurora spokesman said Bears representatives “responded quickly and positively” to their entreaty, which follows others from Naperville and Waukegan.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Bleachers are set up along South Michigan Avenue near East Jackson Drive as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race downtown, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
NASCAR on a budget: How to experience the NASCAR race and related events for free
People outside the track can catch glimpses of the race. And NASCAR Village in Butler Field will be open. Bars across the city will be hosting NASCAR watch parties.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
NASCAR fans take pictures during NASCAR night Tuesday at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Sound advice: Expert says NASCAR spectators should protect their hearing
When 40 stock car drivers hit the streets this weekend, their roaring V8s will be bellowing at levels that could hurt spectators’ hearing.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle speaks during the monthly board meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters on August 28, 2019. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Education
Mayor Johnson faces first school board pick as its president, Miguel del Valle, announces exit
Del Valle led the school board through multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and protests surrounding the school district’s renewal of its police contract.
By Nader Issa and Fran Spielman
 