The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks shocked to get speedy forward Oliver Moore with No. 19 draft pick

Kyle Davidson tried to trade up repeatedly to get Moore, whom he described as the fastest skater in the draft. In the end, Moore fell right into the Hawks’ laps.

By  Ben Pope
 Updated  
SHARE Blackhawks shocked to get speedy forward Oliver Moore with No. 19 draft pick
Oliver Moore was the Blackhawks’ No. 19 pick.

Oliver Moore was the Blackhawks’ No. 19 pick.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhawks tried repeatedly to trade up higher into the teens of the first round of the NHL draft Wednesday to get forward Oliver Moore.

No trades came to fruition — yet the Hawks landed Moore with the No. 19 pick anyway.

General manager Kyle Davidson sounded shocked afterward, admitting the Hawks’ internal prospect rankings had Moore much, much higher than 19th. Leaving the first day of the draft with both No. 1 pick Connor Bedard and Moore added to the prospect pool is a massive coup.

“I was on the phone the whole time, almost from when I got back to my seat [after picking Bedard]...trying to get up with him in mind,” Davidson said. “So it’s almost a perfect scenario where we just stayed [at 19th and] we didn’t have to give up any extra picks to get up and get him.”

The Hawks have established elite skating as their favorite trait over the past two years and Moore fits that type extremely well. Davidson called him the “fastest player in the draft,” and he’s not the only one in hockey circles who believes that.

“[He has a] high motor, work ethic and a great attitude,” Davidson added. “[He’s a] team-first guy [with] team-first concepts. He plays fast, hard [and] relentless. I love it.”

Moore, a Minnesota native and University of Minnesota recruit, said he models his game after Red Wings star Dylan Larkin, using his speed to drive the middle of the ice.

He tallied 75 points in 61 games this past season for the U.S. National Team Development Program and measured in at 5-11 and 190 pounds at the scouting combine.

Draft continues Thursday

Davidson and Hawks scouting director Mike Doneghey won’t get much sleep Wednesday night with the draft resuming at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Hawks looked into packaging some of their four second-round picks to trade up for one more late first-round pick Wednesday, but nothing worked out. That leaves them with a huge collection of selections (35th, 44th, 51st and 55th overall) right off the bat Thursday.

They should be able to land some more upper-end prospects there. Doneghey said the Hawks compiled a list of prospects projected to go in various sections of the draft who didn’t fit their organization’s desired traits — essentially a “no-draft” list — and that a lot of players on that list were picked by other teams Wednesday. That means, therefore, lots of players the Hawks do like remain available.

Some of the top players left on publicly available rankings include Andrew Cristall, Riley Heidt, Gavin Brindley and Ethan Gauthier.

The Hawks will also enter Thursday owning two third-rounders and one pick in each of the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds.

Caleb’s departure

Defenseman Caleb Jones’ exit from the Hawks — he wasn’t tendered a qualifying offer — will be overshadowed by other news this week, but it’s nonetheless a notable move by Davidson.

Jones averaged a sizable 19:13 of ice time per game this past season, up from 16:43 in his first Hawks season, and that average increased to 21:06 from Feb. 20 on. He was largely playing on the first pairing with brother Seth Jones during that stretch — and on that note, it will be interesting to hear how Seth reacts to this news.

He struggled with consistency and costly turnovers throughout his tenure, frustrating the fan base. A brutal stretch in November 2022 was particularly memorable. 

But coach Luke Richardson remained supportive and seemed to appreciate Jones’ skating ability, and Jones always took accountability when necessary while expressing optimism for the future. His analytics were also surprisingly decent, which could help him land a new contract elsewhere this summer.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks officially select Connor Bedard with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
Blackhawks notes: Kyle Davidson moves quickly to sign Nick Foligno
Blackhawks maximize weekend dates, matinee starts in new 2023-24 schedule
Blackhawks notes: Cap space still enormous even after Taylor Hall addition
Blackhawks acquire Taylor Hall from Bruins to begin busy draft week
NHL mock draft: After Blackhawks pick Connor Bedard, choices become less obvious
The Latest
Fans arrive prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. A air quality alert was issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
Cubs
Trade deadline buyers? Nothing’s yet set in stone for the Cubs
Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins are happy with the way the Cubs played in recent weeks, but there’s still over a month of baseball to play before the deadline.
By Maddie Lee
 
(From left) Ky Lee, 4, his 5-year-old sister Wasira Lee, and their mom, Julie Berrios, of Hyde Park, look at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s car during Bubba’s Block Party on Wednesday at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on the South Side.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Bubba Wallace throws a block party in Hyde Park to introduce NASCAR to a new audience
NASCAR’s sole Black driver plays the role of ambassador ahead of the Chicago Street Race by bringing a taste of the track to die-hard NASCAR fans and the NASCAR-curious.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Amtrak passengers at Union Station on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Editorials
Amtrak is on a faster track with new, improved Illinois service
Lincoln Service trains began traveling 110 mph this week, a welcome development in efforts to put our area’s rail on the right track. Better rail service overall would let travelers avoid congested highways and airports.
By CST Editorial Board
 
merlin_114326544.jpg
Bidenomics Chicago takeaways: Biden ‘loves’ the slogan, says Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a campaign co-chair
For the record...Reporters on Air Force One heading back to Washington had Chicago deep dish pizza for dinner.
By Lynn Sweet
 
The Blackhawks picked Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks officially select Connor Bedard with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
Bedard, the most anticipated NHL prospect in eight years, became the cornerstone of the Hawks’ next era Wednesday.
By Ben Pope
 