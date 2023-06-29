The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by Adam Gajan, Roman Kantserov

The Hawks made Gajan the first goalie selected in the entire draft with the 35th pick. They also demonstrated their willingness to take Russians with the Kantserov pick.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by Adam Gajan, Roman Kantserov
The Blackhawks continued selecting their 2023 draft class Thursday in Nashville.

The Blackhawks continued selecting their 2023 draft class Thursday in Nashville.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhawks have another busy day at the NHL draft Thursday.

After picking Connor Bedard first overall and Oliver Moore with the 19th pick in the first round Wednesday, general manager Kyle Davidson turned things around quickly, acquiring Josh Bailey from the Islanders before the selections even began Thursday.

The Hawks entered Thursday holding an additional nine picks, including four immediately in the second round.

Round 2, Pick No. 35: G Adam Gajan

The Hawks made Gajan, a Slovakia native and Minnesota-Duluth commit, the first goalie picked in the entire draft — ahead of expected top goalie Michael Hrabal, who went 38th to the Coyotes.

Gajan came out of nowhere this past season to surge up the rankings while going 19-12-1 with a .917 save percentage with Chippewa of the NAHL.

Round 2, Pick No. 44: F Roman Kantserov

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson had insisted he wasn’t wary of taking Russians, and he backed up that claim by selecting Kantserov, who recorded 54 points in 45 games with Magnitogorsk in Russia’s second-division pro league last season.

Kantserov is undersized at 5-9 but is known for his skating ability and overall speed.

Remaining picks

Round 2, Pick No. 51

Round 2, Pick No. 55 

Round 3, Pick No. 67

Round 3, Pick No. 93 

Round 4, Pick No. 99

Round 5, Pick No. 131

Round 7, Pick No. 195

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks acquire Josh Bailey, draft pick from Islanders
Blackhawks shocked to get speedy forward Oliver Moore with No. 19 draft pick
Blackhawks officially select Connor Bedard with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
Blackhawks notes: Kyle Davidson moves quickly to sign Nick Foligno
Blackhawks maximize weekend dates, matinee starts in new 2023-24 schedule
Blackhawks notes: Cap space still enormous even after Taylor Hall addition
The Latest
A record 2.8 million Illinois residents, with 2.5 million hitting the road, are expecting to travel over the long Fourth of July weekend.
Transportation
Record 2.8 million Illinois residents expected to travel over Fourth of July weekend: AAA
Though road trips are expected to be the preferred method of travel this holiday weekend with 2.5 million Illinoisans hitting the road, travelers are also catching flights, buses, trains and even cruises, AAA officials said.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting on tourism development via videoconference during a visit to Derbent on June 28
What’s more important than Russia?
Two gangsters, Putin and Prigozhin, face off in Russia. Meanwhile, our orange cat, Albert, is moving away.
By Gene Lyons
 
Bill.jpg
Obituaries
Bill Arndt, who adored his pet rabbits and guiding his Northwestern University finance students, dies at 80
Mr. Arndt helped advance the careers of many young professionals. And he saved several rabbits from becoming meals for snakes.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Josh Bailey (far right) was traded from the Islanders to Blackhawks on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks acquire Josh Bailey, draft pick from Islanders
The 2026 second-round pick compensates the Hawks for taking Bailey’s oversized contract, with one year remaining at $5 million. The Islanders received essentially nothing in the trade.
By Ben Pope
 
The New York Yankees’ Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.
MLB
Yankees’ Domingo Germán enters MLB history book with perfect game
“So exciting,” Germán said through a translator. “When you think about something very unique in baseball, not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game. To accomplish something like this in my career is something that I’m going to remember forever.”
By Michael Wagaman | AP
 