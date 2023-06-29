Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by Adam Gajan, Roman Kantserov

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhawks have another busy day at the NHL draft Thursday.

After picking Connor Bedard first overall and Oliver Moore with the 19th pick in the first round Wednesday, general manager Kyle Davidson turned things around quickly, acquiring Josh Bailey from the Islanders before the selections even began Thursday.

The Hawks entered Thursday holding an additional nine picks, including four immediately in the second round.

Round 2, Pick No. 35: G Adam Gajan

The Hawks made Gajan, a Slovakia native and Minnesota-Duluth commit, the first goalie picked in the entire draft — ahead of expected top goalie Michael Hrabal, who went 38th to the Coyotes.

Gajan came out of nowhere this past season to surge up the rankings while going 19-12-1 with a .917 save percentage with Chippewa of the NAHL.

Round 2, Pick No. 44: F Roman Kantserov

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson had insisted he wasn’t wary of taking Russians, and he backed up that claim by selecting Kantserov, who recorded 54 points in 45 games with Magnitogorsk in Russia’s second-division pro league last season.

Kantserov is undersized at 5-9 but is known for his skating ability and overall speed.

Remaining picks

Round 2, Pick No. 51

Round 2, Pick No. 55

Round 3, Pick No. 67

Round 3, Pick No. 93

Round 4, Pick No. 99

Round 5, Pick No. 131

Round 7, Pick No. 195

This story will be updated.