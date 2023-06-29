The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks acquire Josh Bailey, draft pick from Islanders

The 2026 second-round pick compensates the Hawks for taking Bailey’s oversized contract, with one year remaining at $5 million. The Islanders received essentially nothing in the trade.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks acquire Josh Bailey, draft pick from Islanders
Josh Bailey (far right) was traded from the Islanders to Blackhawks on Thursday.

Josh Bailey (far right) was traded from the Islanders to Blackhawks on Thursday.

Getty Images file photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the Blackhawks’ possible bad-contract trades that seemed most sensible for weeks became reality Thursday.

The Hawks acquired veteran forward Josh Bailey from the Islanders — whose contract has one year remaining with a $5 million salary-cap hit — and also received a 2026 second-round draft pick for doing so. The Islanders officially received future considerations, which means nothing.

Bailey, who will turn 34 in August, has slowed down considerably after 15 consecutive seasons with the Islanders. His 25 points in 64 games last season tied for the worst full-season output of his career.

In that sense, the trade makes perfect sense for both sides, who hammered it out thanks to the proximity provided by the NHL draft Wednesday and Thursday.

The Islanders freed up cap space to try to re-sign or bring in higher-end players. The Hawks, meanwhile, added another future asset to their rebuild by weaponizing their extremely abundant cap space — and did so without committing to anything beyond next summer.

Bailey will compete with the Hawks’ glut of bottom-six forwards for playing time next season.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks shocked to get speedy forward Oliver Moore with No. 19 draft pick
Blackhawks officially select Connor Bedard with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
Blackhawks notes: Kyle Davidson moves quickly to sign Nick Foligno
Blackhawks maximize weekend dates, matinee starts in new 2023-24 schedule
Blackhawks notes: Cap space still enormous even after Taylor Hall addition
Blackhawks acquire Taylor Hall from Bruins to begin busy draft week
The Latest
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting on tourism development via videoconference during a visit to Derbent on June 28
What’s more important than Russia?
Two gangsters, Putin and Prigozhin, face off in Russia. Meanwhile, our orange cat, Albert, is moving away.
By Gene Lyons
 
Bill.jpg
Obituaries
Bill Arndt, who adored his pet rabbits and guiding his Northwestern University finance students, dies at 80
Mr. Arndt helped advance the careers of many young professionals. And he saved several rabbits from becoming meals for snakes.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The New York Yankees’ Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.
MLB
Yankees’ Domingo Germán enters MLB history book with perfect game
“So exciting,” Germán said through a translator. “When you think about something very unique in baseball, not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game. To accomplish something like this in my career is something that I’m going to remember forever.”
By Michael Wagaman | AP
 
Activists demonstrate as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on a pair of cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions, in Washington, Oct. 31, 2022.
Washington
Supreme Court: Race can’t be considered in college admissions
In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press
 
Smoke Canadian fires Chicago skyline
Environment
Chicago’s air quality has improved, but it’s still ‘unhealthy’
Forecasters say the air in the city should gradually improve.
By Stefano Esposito
 