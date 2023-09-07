The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Blackhawks to retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7 after establishing new jersey retirement standards

Chelios will be honored on Feb. 25 against the Red Wings, the other team with which he spent the bulk of his career. Brent Seabrook, who also famously wore No. 7 for the Hawks, won’t be eligible for jersey retirement until 2027 under the team’s new standards.

By  Ben Pope
   
Chris Chelios celebrates a Blackhawks goal in 1996.

AP file photo

The Blackhawks’ new wave of jersey retirements will continue this season when former defenseman Chris Chelios sees his No. 7 raised to the rafters, the team announced Thursday.

The ceremony — to be held before the Feb. 25 game against the Red Wings, the other team with which Chelios spent the bulk of his career — will make Chelios the second player in as many years to have his number retired, joining Marian Hossa (No. 81) from last season.

But with a number of players from the Hawks’ recent Stanley Cup teams winding down their careers and entering the jersey-retirement conversation, the team has established new, hard standards for a player to be eligible for jersey retirement, per sources.

Those standards, per sources, include that a player must be retired from hockey for at least three years (not including long-term injured reserve); must have spent at least eight years with the Hawks; must have played more games for the Hawks than any other team, with a minimum of 500 Hawks games (400 for goaltenders); and must have played at least 1,000 games in his overall career (700 for goaltenders) or be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, among other standards.

Players’ off-ice contributions (such as broadcasting for the team), influence on the sport of hockey and personal character will also be considered, per sources.

Those standards mean Brent Seabrook, who wore No. 7 in more recent years, will be eligible for jersey retirement — as he played 1,114 games over 15 seasons with the Hawks — but not until 2027, since his contract won’t officially expire until 2024. The Hawks do have a precedent of retiring multiple players with the same number — No. 3 is retired for both Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson — and that isn’t expected to be an issue.

In the meantime, the team’s centennial season of 2025-26 is expected to be a particularly momentous season for celebrations of former players in general, per sources.

Chelios becomes the ninth player in Hawks history to have his jersey retired, with the news announced in particularly dramatic fashion Thursday by Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder during a concert at the United Center.

Chelios, a Chicago native, logged 664 games for the Hawks from 1990 to 1999, part of an ironman career in which he ultimately totaled 1,651 appearances over 26 years in the NHL. He retired in 2010 and became a Hawks ambassador in 2018.

This story will be updated.

