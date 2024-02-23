Breaking down Blackhawks’ options on trade market ahead of likely quiet deadline

This time last year, the list of Blackhawks on the trade block was long. Patrick Kane, Max Domi, Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty and Jack Johnson all ended up getting moved out.

This winter, that is not the case. Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson has signaled for months that he doesn't anticipate making many moves ahead of the NHL's March 8 trade deadline, which is now two weeks away.

But one or two trades could still happen. The Hawks have a few players on expiring contracts who they could part ways with if another team is willing to offer a mid-round draft pick in exchange. They also have more than enough cap space to absorb bad contracts if compensated properly.

Here's a breakdown of the Hawks' trade outlook:

Flip players for picks

The Hawks don't have anyone with a high chance of getting traded, but they have a few with a small-to-medium chance.

The only Hawk currently listed on The Athletic's league-wide trade board is Tyler Johnson, whose two Stanley Cup rings and locker-room leadership are probably more appealing than his actual production.

Johnson, 33, has tallied 17 points (including 11 goals) in 42 games this season after recording 32 points in 56 games last season. Health issues have plagued his three seasons in Chicago, but he has played well recently after returning from a month-long foot injury, recording four points in his last five games (entering Friday).

He could probably still contribute as a bottom-six depth scorer on a contender. Conversely, the Hawks could only cut his $5 million cap hit down to $2.5 million on their own, and that's still overpriced enough to squash some of his value.

Colin Blackwell doesn't share Johnson's name recognition and does share the injury concerns, but he offers more useful and unique skills, is three years younger and carries a cheap $1.2 million cap hit (on an expiring contract).

Blackwell, 30, has tallied seven points in 27 games this season. He will continue to battle core discomfort related to his sports hernia for the rest of the season, but his defensive reliability, scrappy physicality and quick tongue are all ready-made for a playoff environment. Still, it's more likely than not he stays in Chicago.

The Hawks could also flip another pending free agent in Anthony Beauvillier, whom they acquired from the Canucks in December, if a contender showed interest. But Beauvillier hasn't done much since the initial trade, tallying six points in 17 games, and he carries a $4.15 million cap hit.

Weaponize cap space

The Hawks have enough cap space to add an additional $31.6 million in cap hit values between now and the end of the season and remain compliant, per CapFriendly, so they essentially have unlimited space to weaponize.

The main way to do so would involve taking on another team's bad contract in exchange for draft compensation — like they did last year when receiving second and fourth-round picks from the Senators for taking Nikita Zaitsev. But Davidson definitely won't be willing to take on any contract that stretches beyond 2026, and would prefer not beyond 2025 — a caveat which removes some of the ugliest deals (like Oilers goalie Jack Campbell's albatross) from consideration.

The Hawks could also function as a salary-retention facilitator, absorbing 25% of the cap hit of a big-name player getting traded to a cap-strapped contender — like the Coyotes did for the Hawks and Rangers in the Kane trade last year. It's worth noting the Hawks only have two retention slots left since McCabe already occupies one.

The Leafs, Bruins, Avalanche and Canucks could especially need a third-party facilitator if they want to add further. Meanwhile, the Flames could use the Hawks for 25% retention if they decide to move Jacob Markstrom, or the Blues could if they move Pavel Buchnevich.