The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ power play continues surge in otherwise dull loss to Capitals

The Hawks fell 4-1 on Saturday in Washington, losing for the 23rd time in their last 24 road games. But their power play, despite an 0-for-4 showing in the box score, produced a plethora of chances — continuing an encouraging recent trend.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ power play continues surge in otherwise dull loss to Capitals
Blackhawks vs. Capitals

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks lost 4-1 to the Capitals on Saturday.

Nick Wass/AP Photos

WASHINGTON — On the surface, the Blackhawks' power play wouldn't seem like a positive story coming out of Saturday.

The Hawks failed to score on any of their four power-play opportunities in a 4-1 loss to the Capitals, losing for the 23rd time in their last 24 road games — and for the 16th time in their last 18 games overall.

But the Hawks lost the game well before any of those power-play opportunities arrived, conceding three goals in a seven-minute span midway through the first period. A fourth Capitals goal during the same barrage was overturned after a long offside challenge, but the score had reached 4-0 after all before the Hawks began inspiring any dreams of a comeback in the third period.

And although the power play didn't convert, it did generate 21 shot attempts for a second consecutive game. It looked nearly as dangerous Saturday as it did Tuesday against the Coyotes, when the Hawks scored four power-play goals in a single game for the first time since January 2018.

"That's what you need out of a power play: you might not score every single time, but you've got to build momentum for the team," said Tyler Johnson, who scored the Hawks' lone goal (albeit at even strength).

"As a unit, we've gotten better as the season has progressed. In the last little bit, it's been a lot better. We've just got to continue to do that."

Connor Bedard was a shooting menace, recording a career-high 16 shot attempts — 10 of which came on the power play, and several of which hobbled Capitals shot-blockers.

He hit the post once, was robbed by Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren once and barely missed a couple more times, and he expressed some annoyance as his goal drought extended to eight straight games. But coach Luke Richardson loved his trigger-happy attitude.

"He’s so good at receiving a puck, [making] a head bob and a fake, getting on the inside and [taking] good wrist shots," Richardson said. "But I think he’s got to hold them accountable on the PK, to [make them] front those one-timer shots. Eventually, he’s going to read those [situations] and create opportunities behind it if someone gets in front of him and gets down."

The Hawks have practiced their power play extensively over the past few weeks, particularly focusing on their zone entries and their in-zone movement. It can be so beneficial to not only cycle the puck but also cycle players from spot to spot within the zone.

Johnson's return in early February and placement in one of the down-low roles on the Hawks' top power-play unit has helped the whole unit function better. He and Nick Foligno are decently adept at winning pucks and gathering rebounds behind the net and along the boards, and their presences create more space up high for Bedard, Seth Jones and Philipp Kurashev to maneuver.

"It’s really hard to defend the best skill players on the other team coming with speed," Richardson said. "I think that’s what we’ve been lacking over the course of the year. We finally have some repetition now, with the same guys on the unit for a while, and they've really worked at it. And that gets us more [offensive]-zone time."

Between Nov. 10 and Feb. 14, the Hawks' power play averaged only 1.34 shot attempts per minute, the fewest in the league during that time period.

In the 11 games since Feb. 15, however, they've generated 2.19 shot attempts per minute, the most in the league. Not coincidentally, Feb. 15 is the exact moment Bedard returned from his injury.

They're only a rather pedestrian 7-for-25 during that period in terms of actually scoring, but underlying improvement is arguably more important during a lost season in which the scoreboard results have become meaningless.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Nikita Zaitsev returns but Andreas Athanasiou not quite ready
Blackhawks make zero trades on NHL deadline day as Kyle Davidson looks toward future
Savvy bettors likely made right move by going under on Connor Bedard’s season point total
Blackhawks complete Anthony Beauvillier circle by trading him to Predators
Blackhawks might benefit Friday from NHL’s trade explosion Wednesday
Blackhawks beat Coyotes to finally end franchise-record road losing streak
The Latest
White Sox Cubs Baseball
White Sox
White Sox defense showing signs of improvement at spring training
Acquiring Nicky Lopez in a trade from Atlanta and signing veterans Paul DeJong, Martin Maldonado, and Mike Moustakas helped the club establish consistency in the infield.
By Kyle Williams
 
White Sox Padres Baseball
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Soroka delivers another impressive start in second Cactus League game
The veteran right-hander pitched three innings, striking out five and allowing two hits and one run in his second Cactus League start at Peoria Sports Complex.
By Kyle Williams
 
Bulls
Injured Zach LaVine defiantly optimistic in his standing with Bulls
LaVine not only spoke with reporters Saturday for the first time since his season-ending foot surgery, but he made it very clear that he still fits in with the Bulls.
By Joe Cowley
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in South Shore
The men, 36 and 20, were near an alley when a fight broke out and they both were shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
OB-CST-031024-2011.jpg
High School Basketball
EJ Horton’s soaring athleticism, Elijah Harris’ defense lead Phillips to first state title since 1975
Horton’s slam with 4:51 to play was the signature moment of the first nine games of the state finals.
By Michael O’Brien
 