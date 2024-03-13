Blackhawks hammer Ducks as Connor Bedard-led scoring surge continues

The Blackhawks' excellent crowds at the United Center haven't had much to cheer about this season, but the fans lucky enough to attend the last two games have been treated to an absurd amount of entertainment.

For the first time since October 1991, the Hawks have buried seven goals in consecutive games, following up their Sunday rout of the Coyotes by hammering the bottom-feeding Ducks 7-2 on Tuesday.

An announced crowd of 18,017 got to see some of everything, including a near-goalie fight between Petr Mrazek and John Gibson. They enjoyed the offense most of all, though; the Hawks have now scored more goals in this three-day span than they did in the entire month-long span of Jan. 8 to Feb. 8.

Connor Bedard fueled the explosion, tying the Hawks rookie record with five points in a game. He hasn't merely looked like the best player on a bad team lately; he has looked like a world-class superstar.

Within the second period alone, he set up Philipp Kurashev for a layup of a goal on a two-on-one rush, recorded a freebie assist on a Seth Jones power-play goal and then — with one of his best plays yet as Hawk — forced an offensive-zone turnover and blasted a one-timer into the top shelf. He added a fourth point early in the third period, setting up Kurashev for another power-play goal.

He chipped in two more assists in the third period as the Ducks' ship fully capsized.

"What I really liked...on the first five-on-five goal we had, he comes beneath me, I give it to him and now they're on a two-on-one," Nick Foligno said. "He's not ahead of the play; he's not trying to cheat. You can see he's understanding now his positioning...and then his natural abilities take over because of that."

After racking up eight points during these two matchups against the Coyotes and Ducks, Bedard is up to nearly a point-per-game average this season — with 51 points in 52 games — and he's well above that since returning from injury.

When Bedard takes over, it's usually a good sign for his linemates, and that was again the case Tuesday. Kurashev tallied two goals and two assists — reaching and blowing past the 100-career-point milestone within a matter of minutes — and Foligno recorded four assists.

Athanasiou returns

Beyond Bedard, Kurashev and Foligno, Andreas Athanasiou was the fourth and final Hawk to earn multiple points Tuesday — and his doing so was arguably the most newsworthy of all.

Playing his first game in more than four months due to a nagging groin injury, Athanasiou needed only a few shifts to rediscover his signature speed, agility and elusiveness.

With the seconds winding down in the first period, he built up speed through the neutral zone, weaved between two Ducks at the blue line and curled wide around a third before firing a shot just wide. He did the same thing in the neutral zone during the second period and drew a penalty. He also tallied two assists.

This and that

Forward Anthony Beauvillier hasn’t found his scoring touch yet in his first two games with the Predators, with zero points on four shots on goal. The Predators split the two games and remain — somewhat surprisingly — well within the Western Conference playoff field.

Boris Katchouk filled Vladimir Tarasenko’s vacated spot in the Senators’ forward lineup, but he certainly hasn’t filled the same role. He has logged less than 15 minutes of ice time combined in his first two games with them.