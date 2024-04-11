The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Taylor Raddysh proud of his maturation through disappointing Blackhawks season

Raddysh’s production has declined precipitously, but he has handled the frustration in healthy ways without letting it affect others — while also adding penalty-killing to his repertoire.

By  Ben Pope
   
Between his ongoing 42-game goal drought and the Blackhawks' 55 losses (and counting) as a team, Taylor Raddysh has endured plenty of disappointment and failure this season.

But Raddysh has also enjoyed learning how to be a leader by mentoring Connor Bedard, learning how to re-purpose himself as a defensive forward with extensive penalty-killing duties and learning how to be resilient through that aforementioned adversity.

In many ways, this has been a season of maturation for the 26-year-old Ontario native.

"Being able to cope with all the frustration, whether it's personal or team-wise, I think I've handled it pretty well," Raddysh said. "You never want to be on a losing team and, as a player, you never want to be in the situations I am right now...[but] I'm a pretty positive guy coming to the rink.

"I have fun every day with the guys and myself. When personal things are tough, [you shouldn't] put it on the team, and I feel like I've done a pretty good job with that."

After reaching the 20-goal threshold last season, he has been stuck on five goals this season for what feels like an eternity. He hasn't scored since Dec. 14 in Seattle.

His shooting percentage plummeting from 15.5% last season to 4.3% this season reflects some bad luck, but he has also declined in some controllable categories. His rate of scoring chances per game decreased from 6.3 to 5.9, and his percentage of shots originating from the net-front or low slot — the most dangerous regions of the offensive zone — decreased from 45.0% to 35.9%.

"Hockey is a weird game," he said. "You can play some bad hockey and end up scoring a decent amount of goals, or you can play really well and nothing really happens and you're frustrated. Frustration leads to holding your stick too tight.

"I wouldn't say I've lost a lot of confidence. It's more just frustration when it doesn't go in, and that gets in the back of your head."

Hawks coach Luke Richardson has noticed Raddysh second-guessing himself as a result, shooting when he should pass or — more frequently — passing when he should shoot. And after months of keeping him planted in the lineup, Richardson finally made him a healthy scratch twice last weekend.

Raddysh got to play (and nearly scored) in Wednesday’s loss to the Blues, but it appears he might be scratched again Friday against the Predators.

At this point, the odds he receives another contract offer from the Hawks this summer seem considerably less than 50%, although his close friendship with Bedard does represent one major point in his favor.

He admitted his pending free agency is very much on his mind. During it, though, he will be able to pitch himself not only as a potential reclamation project with some offensive upside but also as a potential bottom-six grinder, if that's what it takes to get another NHL job.

That's because he emerged as one of the Hawks' best penalty killers this season — despite possessing zero previous professional experience in that role. Among team forwards, he ranks fourth in shorthanded ice time per game while allowing the second-fewest scoring chances against per minute.

"From not knowing what to do the first couple weeks [compared to] now, I feel comfortable in that area," he said. "When you're not scoring, you've got to try to do something to help the team. That's one area I feel like I've been able to help."

That's exactly the type of attitude Raddysh is proud of himself for maintaining all year long. It has at least prevented his struggles from negatively affecting others.

"He's done a good job trying to keep even-keel," Richardson said. "I haven't seen a lot of frustration, although I'm sure he has it. That's a good sign of maturity."

