Blackhawks sign Nick Foligno to 2-year contract extension

The Blackhawks had been signaling for a while that they planned to re-sign Nick Foligno, and they did exactly that Friday.

Foligno, who has become the team’s de facto captain in short order since a trade last summer from the Bruins, inked a two-year contract extension that carries a $4.5 million salary-cap hit, representing a small raise over the $4 million he’s making this season.

That’s unquestionably an above-market-value salary for a 36-year-old forward with 17 points in 39 games this season, but the Hawks value Foligno’s leadership and off-ice impact even more than his on-ice contributions.

“The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement.

“Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward.”

Foligno has been critical of the Hawks’ effort at necessary times during their rough season, but he seems to have truly embraced his role as the man designated to stabilize and push the Hawks through this rebuild.

“I get where we are, the group we are,” he said after a tough loss Dec. 31 against the Stars. “But we can’t accept it, and that’s what we have to get hammered through our heads in this room: we’re going to have to fight tooth-and-nail to get respect, and that [comes from] the way we prepare, the way we come into the rink, the attitude that we have to have.”

Foligno is currently out with a broken finger suffered while fighting Devils defenseman Brendan Smith to avenge Smith’s jaw-breaking hit on Connor Bedard.

