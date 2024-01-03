The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks claim defenseman Jaycob Megna off waivers from Kraken

The 31-year-old adds some depth to the Hawks’ defense but doesn’t help their lack of forward depth in the wake of a rash of injuries.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks claim defenseman Jaycob Megna off waivers from Kraken
Jaycob Megna, seen here in 2019 on the Ducks, joined the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Jaycob Megna, seen here in 2019 on the Ducks, joined the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images file photo

NEW YORK — The Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jaycob Megna off waivers from the Kraken on Wednesday.

The move provides some additional depth on defense, where the Hawks have had AHL call-ups Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier planted on the NHL roster — giving them four de facto rookies alongside Alex Vlasic and Kevin Korchinski — during Seth Jones’ absence.

The Hawks’ wave of forward injuries has decimated their depth at that position, too, but Megna was the only player available on waivers Wednesday. His brother Jayson is a forward, but he’s playing for the Bruins’ AHL affiliate.

Anthony Beauvillier is the latest Hawk forward to land on injury reserve after his left wrist got smashed into the boards in the Hawks’ loss Tuesday against the Predators. Taylor Hall, Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson, Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh are all already sidelined.

Jaycob Megna, 31, touts 141 games of NHL experience over the past seven seasons, mainly with the Ducks and Sharks. In San Jose in 2021-22, his best NHL season, he tallied 12 points in 48 games and had the second-best on-ice scoring-chance ratio on the team, behind only Erik Karlsson.

He hadn’t made it into an NHL game yet this year with the Kraken, however, instead sitting around as their extra defenseman. He carries a small salary-cap hit of $762,500 on a contract that expires after this season.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks suffer another mid-game injury in shutout loss to Predators
Blackhawks’ Jarred Tinordi takes accountability for struggles: ‘That’s on me to correct’
Blackhawks prospect Paul Ludwinski thriving by playing ‘more efficient game’
Blackhawks blown out by Stars, ending 2023 on another ugly note
Blackhawks rookie Kevin Korchinski settling back into hockey rhythm after father’s death
Blackhawks skeptical about NHL’s discussed 3-on-3 overtime rule changes
The Latest
File photo
Crime
9-month-old child of woman killed in Cicero double homicide rushed to hospital with gunshot wound
The 9-month-old appeared in good condition at the scene of the shooting but a relative later brought the baby to a hospital, according to Cicero officials and family members.
By Sophie Sherry and Rosemary Sobol
 
Salvation Army workers give a homeless man some supplies, including blankets and hand warmers.
Letters to the Editor
Bring Chicago Home real estate transfer tax would cost renters a lot
It would not make housing more affordable or more available, the president of a property management company writes. And it would not improve the quality of housing.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Justin Fields and Jordan Love
Bears
Improving Justin Fields still chasing Packers’ Jordan Love
The Bears QB has taken big steps since returning from a four-game absence with a thumb injury — including 268 yards and a touchdown vs. the Falcons last week. But Love has taken giant leaps since his mid-season slump, with 16 touchdowns and one interception in his last seven games.
By Mark Potash
 
Heidi Mueller, former director of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, has been named the new director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Springfield
Youth justice expert Heidi Mueller will head up embattled Illinois DCFS
Heidi Mueller, who has served as director of the Illinois Dept. of Juvenile Justice since 2016, was selected after a national search. She will take the reins of the scandal-plagued agency beginning February 1.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Warren’s Jaxson Davis and Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson are having impressive freshman seasons.
High School Basketball
Phenomenal freshmen: Warren’s Jaxson Davis and Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson are having historic debut seasons
The statistics both Davis and Thompson are putting up and the success their teams are having are tangible. It’s why the two freshmen became the biggest story over the holidays.
By Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien
 