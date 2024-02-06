Blackhawks to host 2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field against Blues

The Winter Classic is returning to Chicago next season.

The Blackhawks will host the NHL’s annual premier outdoor game at Wrigley Field against the Blues in 2024-25, a source told the Sun-Times on Tuesday.

Despite the Hawks’ poor record this season, rookie phenom Connor Bedard’s star power has proven to be a massive television draw, making the league and its TNT television partner motivated to get him on the biggest possible stage.

This season’s Winter Classic — a Kraken win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1 — drew lower TV ratings than Bedard’s NHL debut back on Oct. 10, marking the first time since the Winter Classic’s inception in 2008 that it hasn’t been the most-watched game of the regular season.

Next season will mark the Hawks’ third time hosting the Winter Classic and fifth time participating in it, passing the Bruins for the most of any franchise. The NHL is expected to officially announce the news Wednesday.

The Hawks previously hosted the Red Wings at Wrigley Field in 2009, visited the Capitals at Nationals Park in Washington in 2015, visited the Blues at Busch Stadium in St. Louis in 2017 and hosted the Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana in 2019.

They’ve also participated in two other outdoor Stadium Series events, hosting the Penguins at Soldier Field in 2014 and visiting the Wild at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in 2016.

There’s a reason Wrigley was chosen to host the second-ever Winter Classic back in 2009, shortly after its inception. It’s one of the most iconic venues across all sports in North America, and the view of a hockey rink constructed across the infield makes for a beautiful scene.

Come 2025, Wrigley will become the second location ever to host multiple Winter Classics, following Boston’s Fenway Park (which hosted in 2010 and 2023).

This story will be updated.

