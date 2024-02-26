The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Books Movies and TV

‘Harry Potter’ book proof, bought for pennies in 1997, sells for nearly $14,000 at auction

The copy’s inside title page mistakenly stated the author’s name as “J A Rowling” instead of J.K. Rowling.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE ‘Harry Potter’ book proof, bought for pennies in 1997, sells for nearly $14,000 at auction
Britain Harry Potter Auction

British auctioneers Hanson’s said Monday that the first-edition copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” which states “uncorrected proof copy” on the cover, was bought in 1997 from a shop in south London for 50-cents along with two other books.

AP

LONDON — A proof copy of the first Harry Potter novel that was bought for pennies in a second-hand bookshop almost 30 years ago has sold at auction for nearly $14,000.

British auctioneers Hanson's said Monday that the first-edition copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," which states “uncorrected proof copy” on the cover, was bought in 1997 from a shop in south London with two other books for a total of 50 cents

The seller, who was not named, picked up the book about the famous boy wizard as a “throw-in” with other titles and didn't read it or pay much attention to it for years — until she read online about the high prices some Potter copies achieved, Hanson's said.

The book was sold to a private U.K. buyer on Wednesday for a hammer price of $13,952.

Jim Spencer, head of books at the auction house, said the copy's inside title page mistakenly stated the author's name as “J A Rowling” instead of J.K. Rowling.

“This book so deserved to do well. This proof copy is where the Harry Potter phenomenon began. This is the very first appearance in print of the first Potter novel," Spencer said.

Next Up In Books
Stephen and Evie McGee Colbert collaborate on cookbook
Billy Dee Williams returns to Chicago, where he sang at the Playboy Club and made ‘Mahogany’
Johnny Carson bio by late Chicago writer Bill Zehme set for November release
Author Saul Bellow to earn yet another honor Tuesday
In memoir, Chicago native Ed Zwick pulls no punches about ‘hard-knuckled business’ of movies
In his latest cookbook, Jacques Pépin revisits some of his favorite recipes with a nod to thrift
The Latest
A homeless camp along South Desplaines Street near Roosevelt Road on Jan. 16, 2024.
City Hall
Mayor Johnson’s team asks judge to pause ruling invalidating Bring Chicago Home referendum
Hours after Circuit Judge Kathleen Burke declared the binding referendum invalid, the city filed a motion asking Burke to stay both her ruling and her decision to deny the city’s petition to intervene in the case “while the city appeals” those rulings.
By Fran Spielman
 
GOVMATERNALHEALTH-022724-07.JPG
White Sox
Gov. Pritzker ‘reluctant’ to ask taxpayers to subsidize new White Sox stadium in South Loop
The Democratic governor also said a new $1.2 billion South Loop stadium isn’t high on his priority list. “The idea of taking taxpayer dollars and subsidizing the building of a stadium as opposed to, for example, subsidizing the building of a birthing center, just to give the example, does not seem like the stadium ought to have higher priority.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
_MaiLe2.jpeg
Crime
Suburban woman who claims she was misled by Vietnamese ‘influencer’ gets 10 days in Jan. 6 case
Nhi Ngoc Mai Le pleaded guilty in November to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, both misdemeanors. She was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.
By Jon Seidel
 
Housing & development
JPMorgan Chase to refurbish its Loop office tower
The bank’s decision to stay put contrasts with other firms that have been moving to new buildings in the West Loop or Fulton Market.
By David Roeder
 
Chicago police uniform
City Hall
Judge plans to rule next month on whether serious police disciplinary cases can be heard in private
Judge Michael T. Mullen on Monday lifted a freeze on proceedings before the Chicago Police Board after confirming that no evidentiary hearings were scheduled before he plans to make a summary judgment in the case on March 20.
By Tom Schuba
 