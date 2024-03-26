Wrong-way motorist rams garbage truck on Kennedy

A wrong-way motorist was injured after crashing into a garbage truck on the Kennedy Expressway near Bucktown Tuesday morning, police said.

The person was driving the wrong way on the northbound Armitage exit ramp and hit a garbage truck head-on around 5:45 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, but their condition was not given.

The road was closed briefly but reopened by 7:15 a.m.