The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Bucktown Chicago

Wrong-way motorist rams garbage truck on Kennedy

The driver was injured and the lanes were reopened by 7:15 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Wrong-way motorist rams garbage truck on Kennedy
police_line.png

A head-on collision happened on the outbound lanes of the Kennedy near Armitage Avenue at 5:45 a.m., state police said.

A wrong-way motorist was injured after crashing into a garbage truck on the Kennedy Expressway near Bucktown Tuesday morning, police said.

The person was driving the wrong way on the northbound Armitage exit ramp and hit a garbage truck head-on around 5:45 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, but their condition was not given.

The road was closed briefly but reopened by 7:15 a.m.

Next Up In News
Melrose Park-based Caputo Cheese earns a gold medal in world cheese competition
Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapses after being rammed by massive cargo ship
Motorcyclist killed in Portage Park crash
‘Punishment for being pregnant': New report details poor care for pregnant people in county jails
CTU negotiations will feature a new battleground this year: Springfield
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale; 1 in custody
The Latest
COSTA RICA-TATTOO-CONVENTION
Other Views
What’s in that tattoo ink? Don’t panic, but be careful before getting that sleeve
Reactions to tattoo ink are rare, but a team of researchers found some of the dozens of inks they tested contained chemicals or pigments that could cause allergic or other health-related reactions. Make sure to work with a trained artist who follows good hygiene, a chemistry expert cautions.
By John Swierk
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_515.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I keep my kids away from all the drama in my chaotic family
Parent sometimes misses relatives but prefers to avoid their fighting and gossiping.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Baked Stuffed Shrimp Casserole
Recipes
Menu Planner: Your family will enjoy baked stuffed shrimp casserole
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
News
‘Punishment for being pregnant': New report details poor care for pregnant people in county jails
A new report shares stories from women who were pregnant while in county jails across Illinois. Researchers also learned that a quarter of county jails do not have written policies on how to care for people who are pregnant or postpartum.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
SANDERS-061722-10.JPG
Education
CTU negotiations will feature a new battleground this year: Springfield
While the mayor and union appear in lockstep on their vision for the school system, the city likely won’t have the money for more staffing and resources in schools. So the CTU says it’s shifting its target from City Hall to Springfield.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 