Wrong-way motorist rams garbage truck on Kennedy

A wrong-way motorist was injured after crashing into a garbage truck on the Kennedy Expressway near Bucktown Tuesday morning, police said.
The person was driving the wrong way on the northbound Armitage exit ramp and hit a garbage truck head-on around 5:45 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, but their condition was not given.
The road was closed briefly but reopened by 7:15 a.m.
