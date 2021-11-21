A trip to the G-League not in immediate forecast for guard Coby White

A stint with the Windy City Bulls of the G-League isn’t on the table for Coby White.

Not yet at least.

According to coach Billy Donovan, the coaching staff and White have to just figure it out before they see the need to explore that path.

“I haven’t really talked to him about that,’’ Donovan said on Sunday, when asked about using the G-League to get White more practice time and in-game minutes. “The way our schedule is set up now, it’s pretty hard. The West Coast trip and then the back-to-back, we haven’t had any practice time. I think he does need some of that quite honestly.’’

The third-year Bulls guard needs something.

White entered the game with New York getting just under 11 minutes a game since returning against the Lakers last week. He’s 1-for-11, looked completely out of rhythm, and was obviously trying to find his way with teammates he’s mostly never even practiced with.

“One of the things that’s really not been talked about very much is the fact that the only guy on the court that [White] ever played with last year is Zach LaVine,’’ Donovan said. “He’s not played with another person on our team. He’s trying to figure out his role and how he can play, all those types of things. He wants to do the right thing, he wants to play, he wants to help, but I think he’s been out of sorts a little bit, which I fully anticipated with the amount of time he’s missed.’’

White was on the shelf for almost five months, after undergoing left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Unfortunately, in returning he did so with an NBA team in the heat of a November schedule that has limited the amount of practice time the Bulls could get for him.

And even when they have practiced or had a shootaround, Donovan can’t afford to make the scrimmages overly physical at this point, especially with the number of games in the last week.

That’s left it up to White to try and get ready the best he can, and then Donovan looking to get him some minutes to help him catch up, but also not jeopardizing wins.

A tough line to walk.

“It’s going to be however many times he’s worked out, how many times he’s run up and down the floor, how many times he’s shot the ball, how many times he’s tried to guard … you know it’s just different when he’s in an NBA game,’’ Donovan said. “I was not expecting with him being out for six months, to kind of missing an entire training camp, to a first game whoever it was we played against – the Lakers maybe – Lakers, Portland and Denver and then all of a sudden, ‘Whoa, he’s back!’ I just don’t think that’s realistic. But I do have confidence that he’ll find his way back because of who he is in terms of his character.’’

In the works?

Roster to roster, few in the Association can toss out the number of high-flyers that the Bulls do.

LaVine is a two-time dunk champion, Derrick Jones Jr. has won the contest once, and then there’s athletic wings like Javonte Green, and even point guard Lonzo Ball, who Green called one of the sneaky good athletes on the team.

So when is an in-house dunk contest finally happening?

According to Green, “it feels like it’s coming soon.’’

Green’s also all in on competing, as long as the entry fee and wager is economically in his pay grade.