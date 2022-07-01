The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 1, 2022
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls, Zach LaVine agree to $215.2 million, five-year contract

The Bulls and LaVine did have a formal meeting on Thursday — the first day teams could negotiate with free agents — and the guard also met with several other suitors.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls, Zach LaVine agree to $215.2 million, five-year contract
The Bulls and Zach LaVine reached a verbal agreement on a max contract that will pay LaVine $215.2 million over the next five years.

The Bulls and Zach LaVine reached a verbal agreement on a max contract that will pay LaVine $215.2 million over the next five years.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Zach LaVine was never going to another team.

The two-time All-Star made that very clear both publicly and behind the scenes, as did the Bulls’ front office time and time again throughout the 2021-22 season.

That’s why it took less than 24 hours for the two sides to reach a verbal agreement on a max contract that will pay LaVine $215.2 million over the next five years.

According to a source, the Bulls and LaVine did have a formal meeting on Thursday — the first day teams could negotiate with free agents — and the guard also met with several other suitors. But it was the Bulls the entire time in his mind, and what he told his core teammates.

One source said that LaVine was so adamant about re-signing with the Bulls going into the offseason that he at first didn’t even want to go through the formality of taking a meeting with them, choosing to just hear what other organizations were offering.

Klutch Sports, however, wanted the guard to get the full free-agent experience before making his intentions known on Friday.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Feud for thought: These Chicago rivalries are worthy of documentary treatment
Bulls still confident Zach LaVine will re-sign, even with Kevin Durant chaos
Bulls poised to make guard Zach LaVine a max player ... history be damned
Bulls introduce rookie Dalen Terry, but Zach LaVine talk steals show
Polling Place: Are the injury-riddled White Sox still the pick to win the AL Central?
Dalen Terry to the Bulls was a B-minus, as five teams won draft night
The Latest
The Chicago skyline seen near 47th Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Chicago Enterprise
‘Value’ proposition: Ex-CEO on how Chicago can woo new jobs
In light of employers moving in and out of Chicago, Harry Kraemer Jr. weighs in on what’s important to corporate leaders and how the city’s boosters can appeal to them.
By David Roeder
 
Guitarist Dennis Cahill, a South Side native, became world-renowned as a master of traditional Irish music.
Obituaries
Dennis Cahill, guitar great, master of Irish traditional music, dead at 68
He grew up on the South Side, later played for President Barack Obama and Ireland President Michael D. Higgins. He also performed with Sting, Paul Simon and Ricky Skaggs.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Urban Prep Academies graduating seniors gathered May 19 at Daley Plaza for a college signing-day ceremony. The school is known for getting 100% of its graduates admitted to college but has faced financial struggles.
The Watchdogs
CPS cites Urban Prep, celebrated all-boys Chicago charter school, for ‘dismal’ financial management
The privately operated, publicly funded school has used cash advances and “predatory loans” for funding, city school officials say. Urban Prep leaders say its financial issues are resolved.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
Norvell Meadows playing club basketball in 2021
High School Basketball
Norvell Meadows, All-City guard at Orr and Prosser, fatally shot on West Side
Norvell Meadows, 19, was shot once in the chest according to two of his former coaches. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and died on Thursday night.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Louis Barak painted this mural, which he titled “Jump,” on a viaduct at 47th Street and Western Boulevard.
Murals and Mosaics
COVID temporarily closed his River West tattoo parlor, so Louis Barak turned to murals
Growing up in Rogers Park and Uptown amid violence, drugs and gangs, creating art “was an escape . . . a place where I could make the world I wanted.” He wants to provide that outlet for kids.
By Nicky Andrews
 