Lauri Markkanen’s All-Star campaign stops in Chicago

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen returned to the United Center on Saturday on the heels of a career performance.

Markkanen scored 49 points Thursday to fuel the Jazz past the Rockets, but he didn’t even leave with the game ball.

‘‘I got a little bit of grief for giving the game ball to [rookie guard] Ochai Agbaji, but I meant it,’’ Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “In a game we needed to win, he’s playing early in the fourth quarter and scores 11 big points. I thought that showed he was as big a part of our win as Lauri’s 49.’’

It’s a sentiment that reflects the Jazz’s organization and a culture that has brought out the best in Markkanen, whose rights the Bulls acquired from the Timberwolves on draft night in 2017 in the trade involving Jimmy Butler. The Bulls also got guards Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn in the deal.

Since being traded from the Bulls to the Cavaliers in 2021, then from the Cavs to the Jazz a little more than a year later, Markkanen has found he might be hitting the All-Star ceiling he once was expected to reach in Chicago.

Markkanen is seventh among frontcourt vote-getters in early fan balloting for the All-Star Game. His teammates and coach are campaigning hard for him to make his first All-Star appearance, wearing ‘‘The Finisher’’ sweatshirts to their morning shootaround. Hardy kept his on for the pregame.

‘‘Lauri understands he not only has the support of myself and the coaching staff in the organization, he [also] has the support of his teammates,’’ Hardy said, looking down at his sweatshirt with Markkanen’s face on it. ‘‘He’s earned that.’’

Markkanen entered the game averaging a career-high 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in his first season with the Jazz. In his four seasons with the Bulls, he averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan and Hardy shared similar sentiments about Markkanen’s development, crediting it partly to the experience he now has under his belt.

‘‘I always thought he had a tremendous skill set and great size,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘Was a smart player, had a lot of different things he could do. But I think, like a lot of players as they get older and go through things, he’s kind of in the prime of his career.’’

Donovan went on to say expecting every player’s game to translate immediately into a productive NBA career is lofty thinking. While there are exceptions to every rule, most players need time, and Markkanen is an example of that.

‘‘I’m not sure [what Markkanen’s ceiling is],’’ Hardy said. ‘‘I think that’s the beauty of it. I feel pretty comfortable saying we haven’t seen it yet. He’s shown this season that he has the ability to really improve and learn at a pretty rapid rate.’’

Injury update

Center Tony Bradley entered the NBA’s health-and-safety protocols after a short time away from the Bulls for personal reasons. Donovan said he’s feeling OK.

Donovan also said he isn’t overly worried about a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

‘‘Listen, it’s probably going to happen,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘We’re just not testing anymore unless somebody feels like they are really, really sick. . . . Our medical guys have done a good job of saying, ‘If you’re sensing anything, feeling anything, please come to us.’ ’’

Forward Javonte Green missed his 12th game with soreness in his right knee. Guard Alex Caruso missed his second consecutive game after spraining his right ankle Wednesday against the Nets.

