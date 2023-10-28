The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Bulls coach Billy Donovan staying the course with Patrick Williams

The starting lineup remained fluid, according to Donovan, but that still didn’t mean he was willing to move Williams to the bench. If things don’t change soon? Stay tuned.

By  Joe Cowley
   
Despite some very underwhelming minutes from Patrick Williams so far this season, Bulls coach Billy Donovan was keeping the former No. 4 overall pick in the starting lineup.

DETROIT – The message to Patrick Williams last week was loud and clear from the Bulls organization.

With a chance to extend the power forward to a deal off of his rookie contract, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas felt the asking price from Williams’ camp and what the front office was comfortable in offering was too big of a divide.

That’s why they simply opted to let the deadline pass, making Williams a restricted free agent this summer and allowing the outside market to set a price on him that the Bulls can either match or let him walk.

A more immediate message that can be sent Williams’ way? A good old-fashioned benching.

While coach Billy Donovan didn’t rule out lineup changes coming as he continued to experiment with different looks, it didn’t come on Saturday against the Pistons.

Despite the No. 4 overall pick from the 2020 draft still playing very underwhelming basketball so far this season, Williams again started.

“I wouldn’t do it from the standpoint of, ‘Oh I’m just taking him out of the starting lineup because he’s got to do this, this, and this, and he’s not doing it,’ ‘’ Donovan explained. “I think it would be more of, ‘What’s the best thing for our team?’ And then making the decision on that.’’

The sample size was small, but so far what’s best for the team might be starting Torrey Craig and bringing Williams off the bench with that second unit.

While there have been fewer passive moments from Williams throughout the preseason and regular season, there’s also a lot he’s still not doing. He remains one of the team’s better wing defenders, but his ball-handling seems to have taken a step back, and he’s not rebounding at nearly the rate he should.

From Day 1 of the Bulls drafting him, Williams has the build of a man-child. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be a double-digit rebounder.

“I still think there are things that he can control with his athleticism and size that he’s got to control, in terms of getting to the backboard, getting out in transition,’’ Donovan said of Williams. “I don’t look at it as a disappointment. I look at it as every guy kind of has his own journey. A coach always just wants it to flower now, and some guys go through it. This is a guy who is 22 years old, and I’m not using his age as an excuse, but he’s got a pretty long runway to continue to get better.

“Everybody’s course is different, and I try to understand that. But at the same point we’re still trying to coach him and help him understand how he can impact the game.’’

Donovan’s not the only one to feel that way, either.

Veteran DeMar DeRozan has taken Williams under his wing the last few seasons, and sees a player that was still trying to figure it out.

“Everything is a learning experience, and one thing, I never stop talking to him if he’s playing well, if he’s playing bad, if he’s struggling, if he’s thinking too much,’’ DeRozan said. “It’s one of those things where I look at him like a little brother, and I expressed to him how much of a journey playing in the NBA really is. He’s got to learn from it.

“I know he’s working his butt off. I know all the stuff that he does behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t get to see. Once it clicks for him he’ll be fine.’’

