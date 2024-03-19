Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White development is a product of opportunity and a shared mentality

Not much has gone smoothly for the Bulls this season as far as injuries are concerned.

Between Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams’ season-ending surgeries, Torrey Craig missing 29 games between December and February and Lonzo Ball’s absence reaching the two-year mark, adjustments have been the Bulls’ only constant. For Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, those absences have led to opportunity.

Both players have shown significant improvements in their development this season, specifically White, who is a top candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. Dosunmu, while not in contention for any honors, is also having a breakout season.

He had a career-high 34 points Saturday against the Wizards and is averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds in March. White, who was added to the injury report after straining his right hip Wednesday, participated in some light sprinting at shootaround Monday morning. Coach Billy Donovan said White hasn’t had any setbacks, but he’s still feeling some discomfort when he sprints. Donovan is hopeful White could return later this week.

When it comes to the improvements both have made this season, Donovan had a former Bull to use as a strong reference.

“The biggest jump I ever saw a player make was Joakim [Noah] from his freshman year to sophomore year,” Donovan said.

It obviously isn’t playing styles that Donovan was comparing, but the mentality that lends itself to that kind of growth. In his freshman season, Noah was playing behind Al Horford and Corey Brewer. Similar to White and Dosunmu, Noah was waiting for an opportunity.

“Joakim is very driven and motivated,” Donovan said. “He’s all about the team, about winning. You can put Coby and Ayo into that category in terms of how they view things.”

Donovan said their growth is a result of their maturation and competitive character.

Dosunmu, for example, spent the offseason participating in two-a-day practices. His focus was primarily on improving in close-out situations, pace, keeping defenders off balance and taking advantage of his speed.

“The sad but realistic part about the NBA is there’s always going to be injuries,” Dosunmu said. “That’s just how the game goes. I just think especially myself and I’m pretty sure [White] also, you just want to put yourself in position where whenever you’re called upon, you’re ready.”

According to Donovan, White’s and Dosunmu’s priority is to become more consistent. White is averaging 19.5 points and 5.2 assists, but there have been windows this season impacted by shooting slumps.

“[Dosunmu] played really well last game,” Donovan said. “But can he come back and do it again today? Those two guys have been really driven and motivated to get better considering they’ve been thrust into situations.”

March Madness

Dosunmu hasn’t filled out a bracket yet, but his plan is to submit two: one for his bias as a product of the University of Illinois and another that’s more in line with who he genuinely believes will win the title, not who he hopes to win.

“The only threat that I see besides UConn is maybe Iowa state,” Dosunmu said. “But you know I’m taking my chances for Illinois over anybody.”

In three seasons with the Illini, Dosunmu averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds. In his junior season, he helped lead them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Loyola.

