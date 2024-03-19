The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Bulls Sports

Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White development is a product of opportunity and a shared mentality

“Joakim is very driven and motivated,” Donovan said. “He’s all about the team, about winning. You can put Coby and Ayo into that category in terms of how they view things.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
SHARE Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White development is a product of opportunity and a shared mentality
Ayo Dosunmu Deandre Ayton

Chicago Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu (12) drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers’ Deandre Ayton (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 18, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Not much has gone smoothly for the Bulls this season as far as injuries are concerned.

Between Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams’ season-ending surgeries, Torrey Craig missing 29 games between December and February and Lonzo Ball’s absence reaching the two-year mark, adjustments have been the Bulls’ only constant. For Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, those absences have led to opportunity.

Both players have shown significant improvements in their development this season, specifically White, who is a top candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. Dosunmu, while not in contention for any honors, is also having a breakout season.

He had a career-high 34 points Saturday against the Wizards and is averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds in March. White, who was added to the injury report after straining his right hip Wednesday, participated in some light sprinting at shootaround Monday morning. Coach Billy Donovan said White hasn’t had any setbacks, but he’s still feeling some discomfort when he sprints. Donovan is hopeful White could return later this week.

When it comes to the improvements both have made this season, Donovan had a former Bull to use as a strong reference.

“The biggest jump I ever saw a player make was Joakim [Noah] from his freshman year to sophomore year,” Donovan said.

It obviously isn’t playing styles that Donovan was comparing, but the mentality that lends itself to that kind of growth. In his freshman season, Noah was playing behind Al Horford and Corey Brewer. Similar to White and Dosunmu, Noah was waiting for an opportunity.

“Joakim is very driven and motivated,” Donovan said. “He’s all about the team, about winning. You can put Coby and Ayo into that category in terms of how they view things.”

Donovan said their growth is a result of their maturation and competitive character.

Dosunmu, for example, spent the offseason participating in two-a-day practices. His focus was primarily on improving in close-out situations, pace, keeping defenders off balance and taking advantage of his speed.

“The sad but realistic part about the NBA is there’s always going to be injuries,” Dosunmu said. “That’s just how the game goes. I just think especially myself and I’m pretty sure [White] also, you just want to put yourself in position where whenever you’re called upon, you’re ready.”

According to Donovan, White’s and Dosunmu’s priority is to become more consistent. White is averaging 19.5 points and 5.2 assists, but there have been windows this season impacted by shooting slumps.

“[Dosunmu] played really well last game,” Donovan said. “But can he come back and do it again today? Those two guys have been really driven and motivated to get better considering they’ve been thrust into situations.”

March Madness
Dosunmu hasn’t filled out a bracket yet, but his plan is to submit two: one for his bias as a product of the University of Illinois and another that’s more in line with who he genuinely believes will win the title, not who he hopes to win.

“The only threat that I see besides UConn is maybe Iowa state,” Dosunmu said. “But you know I’m taking my chances for Illinois over anybody.”

In three seasons with the Illini, Dosunmu averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds. In his junior season, he helped lead them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Loyola.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls TV analyst Stacey King fooled on air by X post claiming Derrick Rose retired
Bulls coach Billy Donovan sees no ceiling in Ayo Dosunmu’s climb
Are Wizards a real NBA team? It’s questionable as Bulls roll to victory
Coach Billy Donovan knows easy schedule means little for Bulls
Bulls seemingly stuck in No. 9 spot, keep falling short of .500
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan can only play hero so many times this season
The Latest
election.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Las posturas de algunos de los candidatos sobre temas importantes en estas elecciones primarias
Un cuestionario para candidatos para ayudarle a considerar sus opciones en las elecciones primarias de Illinois del 19 de marzo de 2024.
By Politics and Government Team
 
Hong Liu, executive director of the Midwest Asian Health Association, speaks at the official opening of the Midwest Asian Health Association's family advocacy center at 218 W. 26th St.
Health
Asian American family advocacy center opens in Chicago, a first for the state
Family advocacy centers are a statewide network of community-based providers with the objective of supporting families to keep them out of the Illinois Department of Children and Families Services system.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
hub-WKP-0325.05.JPG
News
Hubbard Inn sues woman who claimed in viral video that staff assaulted her
In a lawsuit filed Monday in Cook County, Hubbard Inn alleges she defamed the business in her video last week and triggered an onslaught of negative reviews, threats and cancellations at the restaurant.
By David Struett and Cindy Hernandez
 
full_0079.jpg
Architecture and Design
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Kankakee hits market for nearly $800,000
The Warren Hickox House dates to 1900. It is one of Wright’s first Prairie-style homes.
By Violet Miller
 
summerdance-07XX17-12.JPG
Entertainment and Culture
Clinée Hedspeth to head city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events
The appointment by Mayor Brandon Johnson comes just weeks ahead of the kickoff of Chicago’s festival season.
By Mitch Dudek
 