Breakdowns in the Bulls defense leading to a crawl in the standings

It took Coby White almost no thought to break down the latest defensive flaws to grip the necks of his Bulls team.

“I feel like our first-shot defense has been good,” White explained after Saturday's loss to Boston, almost sounding like a coach. “It’s just, you know, the offensive rebounds, which lead to the kick-out threes and lead to wide-open threes and defensive breakdowns. So we just got to, like I said, just limit them to one shot.

“We just got to hone in on those details.”

They need to hone in on something and quick, because it’s been the details – or there lack of – that have the Bulls limping toward the finish line of the regular season rather than strutting in that direction.

Yes, the lack of rebounding has been a growing issue, even when coach Billy Donovan throws his jumbo lineup of Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond out there at the same time. But it’s also a lack of communication on rotations, especially drive-and-kick threes by the opposition, and continued breakdowns on the backside in pick-and-roll.

Fixable?

Of course, especially because the Bulls played top five defense last season and played top 10 defense for the entire month of December this season.

It was there at one point.

A season-ending foot injury to Patrick Williams is obviously being felt, but there’s also less urgency on that side of the ball lately, especially in the physicality department.

There should not be a single game between Vucevic and Boston reserve Luke Kornet in which Kornet outrebounds the Bulls big man. The fact that he did it on Saturday in dominant 13-2 fashion, including five offensive rebounds? Shame on Vucevic.

On a night like that, even when the Bulls offense can shoot 57% from the field and score 54 points in the paint, getting hammered in second-chance points 23-2 is a recipe for disaster.

An all too familiar fingerprint over the last month. The Bulls were still ranked 19th overall in defensive efficiency this season, but were 29th in March.

When Donovan was asked if he could feel the team’s drop-off in that category, there was no mixing of words.

“Oh yeah,” Donovan replied. “It’s basically two things that stand out. The two things that have hurt us have been the rebounding and also the fouling. Our first-shot defense has not been bad. It’s been pretty good. It’s been the second chance opportunities that have hurt us. And then also, I think, some of the fouling, the ability to go vertical and not try to reach (and foul).”

Identifying it is one part of it, but getting his players to understand the fix isn’t as easy as it sounds, especially with the lack of depth Donovan has been dealt.

Because of the injuries, he’s had to get rookies like Onuralp Bitim and Julian Phillips (when healthy) to grow up quickly, and hope that second-year guard Dalen Terry can continue showing some value off the bench.

And get all that done with very little practice time between games at this point of the year.

“You are getting guys like O (Bitim), like Dalen, like Julian, who have gotten an opportunity to play and are learning through some of those things,” Donovan said. “A lot was catch and shoot (for Boston). When the ball got sprayed out, they were getting it off before we could get there.

“It was a combination of things. Certainly, I think, collectively as a team we needed to do a much better job of blocking out than we did.”