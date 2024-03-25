Bulls stumble against lowly Wizards, making life harder on themselves

With 10 games left and the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference feeling like reality for the Bulls, it would be nice if Billy Donovan could use the next few weeks to throttle back on some of the heavy minutes he’s been putting on players and start preparing for the play-in tournament.

Monday was a reminder for the coach that this team doesn’t allow him to have nice things.

In yet another lackluster showing against the lowly Washington Wizards, the Bulls (34-38) slept through most of the first half, only waking up when it was too late in the eventual 107-105 loss.

A rock-bottom moment for this team?

Not really, considering they have two losses to the 12-win Pistons on the resume this year.

“Offensively, really for the entire game, it was not a good night for us the way we shot the ball,” Donovan said of the loss. “We don’t have the luxury to do that (play down to the competition). We haven’t earned or deserved to be thinking that way.”

That’s why Donovan was dealing with a dilemma.

As it stood on Monday, mathematically the Bulls were still in the running to try and push Miami and Philadelphia in the No. 7 and 8 spots, respectively. But it was a longshot at best.

In the other direction was sitting No. 10 Atlanta, who looked lifeless a few weeks ago, but had a surprising win over the Celtics to pull within 1 ½ of the Bulls.

“It sucks because all these games matter, they count,” veteran DeMar DeRozan said of the latest stumble. “You want to be playing good basketball toward this part of the season, and the circumstances we’re under everything matters that much more.”

A rock and a hard place?

Welcome to Bulls basketball.

“If it gets to a point clearly where OK we can’t move up, we can’t move down, we’re locked in where we’re at, there will without a doubt be discussions with probably (executive vice president) Arturas (Karnisovas), Marc (Eversley), medical and the players just in terms of what makes sense,” Donovan said of how he wanted to handle the final 10 games. “I think there is a little bit of a balance where these guys get in such a rhythm of playing games that I don’t know if you want to be, ‘Hey, we’re going to take three games off here and we’ve got you a week under his belt.’ Everything is full steam ahead in terms of can we get better and continue to play better.”

The first quarter against the Wizards they couldn’t play any worse.

Not only did the home team allow Washington to walk into the kitchen and go into the refrigerator, but made a sandwich for them, allowing the Wizards a 15-0 start right out of the gate.

Not that the Bulls are strangers to digging themselves into big holes, but a no-show right from the tip-off against one of the worst teams in the NBA? Unacceptable.

Of course there was that good old fighting spirit that Karnisovas has been peddling since he stayed inactive at the trade deadline, as the Bulls finally took a two-point lead in the third quarter. But Washington had an answer, and then some, building a seven-point lead with just over four minutes left in the game.

The Bulls did get it down to a one-point game with 9.1 seconds left, but two Corey Kispert free throws gave the Wizards the three-point lead with 7.6 seconds left.

The free throw contest continued when Coby White made his two and they then sent Justin Champagnie to the line.

He missed the second, and when Alex Caruso pulled down the rebound, he found DeRozan sprinting up the court. No stranger to bailing the Bulls out, DeRozan threw up a 44-foot prayer that missed.