Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan knows it’s ‘do or die’ time for his team

ORLANDO – DeMar DeRozan has been on the other side plenty of times throughout his career.

It’s not a pleasant space to occupy.

In DeRozan’s case, he takes that into the offseason, and it leads to a lot of sleepless nights. It stays with him like a bad cough. The Bulls veteran doesn’t want that for this team, let alone for himself yet again. That feeling of falling short, but not because everyone’s best wasn’t given as much as it didn’t show up.

That’s his concern after the latest loss: A team that can’t flip the switch when most needed.

“Yeah, but we’re coming to a point where we can’t play those (down) games, and we’ve got to have that mentality,” DeRozan said. “We can’t switch it on. It’s do or die.”

Unfortunately for this team it’s been do and then die far too often.

Lose an embarrassing game to the Wizards only to come back the next game and beat the Pacers. Have a huge win against the Timberwolves in Minnesota and do a no-show against the Hawks. Handle the playoff-bound Knicks and follow that up with a 21-turnover loss in Orlando on Sunday night.

No wonder Jevon Carter labeled the Bulls the ultimate “wildcard team” heading into the play-in portion of the postseason.

“The thing we need to see is like New York, even Minnesota, played the Minnesota game, we’ve played against physical teams,” coach Billy Donovan said, when asked about the inconsistency from game to game. “That’s what was disappointing (against the Magic). New York is physical, Minnesota is physical, this (Orlando team), Minnesota is long. I wouldn’t say New York is long without Julius Randle, but they are a physical team with the guys they have. It’s just the, I don’t want to say attention to detail, it’s just the consistency of concentrating and focusing, and just because something happened two nights ago doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again.”

The good news as far as Donovan was concerned was this final week of the regular season should get them battle-tested for the play-in game against the Hawks, whether it ends up being down in Atlanta or at the United Center.

It’s Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks yet again on Tuesday, a Detroit team that has beat the Bulls twice this season, a Wizards team that beat the Bulls the last time they played, and then an afternoon finale in New York with the Knicks very likely playing for something.

What Donovan wants to see over the final four games is simple.

“I don’t want to keep using the word consistency, but we’ve got to be able to fundamentally not beat ourselves if you want to say one thing I’ve got to look at,” Donovan said. “I felt like we beat ourselves (Sunday), and I’m not taking any credit away from Orlando. They deserved to win the game. They out-played us, out-coached us all the way through, so I don’t want to take anything away from them, but there were certainly a lot of things that we impacted and affected a lot in the game, personally.”

What DeRozan wants to see is a group that understands the moment, and win or lose, finishes out with no regrets.

“The pressure is going to be much different, what we have at stake is going to be much different, and the reality of it is you don’t want the other side of it,” DeRozan said. “We can’t have these Jekyll and Hyde games. We’ve got to try and find some consistency within these last couple games. We’ve just got to.”