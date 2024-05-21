Bulls guard Alex Caruso continues stacking up postseason hardware

The Tweet said it all.

After watching the NBA roll out the All-Defensive First and Second teams a few seconds apart on Tuesday afternoon, Bulls guard Alex Caruso – who found his name on the second-team honors – Tweeted out “So all the guards.. got it” with a laughing until crying emoji in reference to that second team.

Some sarcasm at its best, but also he wasn’t wrong.

In what proved to be a big-man award in 2024, the first team was made up of Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Los Angeles’ Anthony Davis, Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, New Orleans’ Herb Jones and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, while Caruso found himself a notch below with second-teamers Jalen Suggs, Derrick White, Jaden McDaniels and Jrue Holiday – all basically guard and backcourt defenders.

Not that Caruso was complaining, especially since he is becoming a mainstay in that award category after finishing first-team All-Defense last season.

“He’s so good defensively and does it every game,” Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic said of Caruso back in March. “You don’t take it for granted, but when it happens, you’re kind of like: ‘That’s normal. That’s Alex. That’s what he does.’ The plays he makes are so important. It’s a huge bonus for us to have that on the defensive end.”

A point coach Billy Donovan wasn’t ever going to argue.

“He’s incredible,” Donovan said of Caruso’s playmaking on the defensive end. “I think you need a full complement of players that can play to their own identity, and what he does is so unique. There’s no one on our team that does that, and there’s probably not that many players in the league that do what he does.

“The thing I admire and respect about him is he loves that. A lot of guys don’t enjoy that. They don’t enjoy the things he does. He understands the things he does. I give him a lot of credit. When smart guys get to the league, they figure out how they can impact winning and the team, and he’s really done that.”

What that meant for Caruso this past season was averaging 1.7 steals, a team-high one block per game, and a career-high in deflections with 3.7, which led the league. He finished the 2023-24 campaign as the only player this season to record at least 100 steals and 70 blocks.

And it’s not just his numbers, it’s his communication on that end of the floor. What he does is also contagious.

“The heart, the resilience, the passion, the will, AC is amazing, man,” veteran DeMar DeRoan said of Caruso late in March. “He’s definitely one of a kind. For a guy that’s been banged up for the year, every time he steps out there on the court, he leaves it all out there, puts his heart and soul into the game. It’s amazing to have a teammate like that.

“It’s a sign of his greatness.”

It was the second piece of hardware that Caruso captured this offseason, also named the 2023-24 Hustle Award winner.

He now becomes the ninth player in Bulls history to earn two or more All-Defensive Team nods, joining nine-time winner Michael Jordan, eight-time winner Scottie Pippen, Norm Van Lier (seven times), Jerry Sloan (six times), Bob Love (three times), Joakim Noah (three times), Jimmy Butler (three times) and Horace Grant (twice).