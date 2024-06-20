The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Bulls begin the offseason changes, trading Alex Caruso to Thunder for Josh Giddey

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas promised changes were coming this offseason, and the first domino fell on Thursday, sending the defensive standout in Caruso to the Thunder for a promising play-making guard in Giddey.

By  Joe Cowley
 Updated  
Bulls guard Alex Caruso

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been in pursuit of Alex Caruso for quite some time, and on Thursday they landed him, sending promising guard Josh Giddey back in return.

Erin Hooley/AP

Changes were coming.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas made sure to promise that in his end-of-the-season interview back in April.

The first domino fell on Thursday, as Bulls public relations confirmed that defensive standout Alex Caruso was traded to an Oklahoma City organization that has pursued him for two seasons, sending play-making guard Josh Giddey to the Bulls in return.

“We will look for ways to improve and we will address our shortcomings through the draft, trades and free agency,” Karnisovas said back in April. “I take full responsibility, however, and recognize when changes need to be made, and I believe that time is now.”

Caruso was an All-Defensive player his last two seasons in Chicago, and with the Thunder feeling like they were a defensive stopper away from challenging in the Western Conference, they have now landed a key piece to solve that.

As for Giddey, 21, he comes with a lot of talent, but also several key holes in his game that were exposed in this last playoff run for OKC.

The Latest
chiquis4.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Chiquis, más fuerte que nunca en su gira ‘Diamantes’
La cantante y estrella de reality supera una adversidad más y cuenta algo de lo que compartirá en su presentación en el área de Chicago.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Robert Magiet, right, wears a white T-shirt, black shorts and a backwards ballcap as he hands a boxed air conditioner to a Logan Square resident wearing all black as they stand on a sidewalk outside a black iron fence surrounding a residential house.
La Voz Chicago
Los residentes de Logan Square reciben unidades de aire acondicionado en medio de la ola de calor de Chicago. ‘Este calor es ridículo’
Robert Magiet, propietario de un restaurante, entregó 24 unidades de aire acondicionado a residentes de Logan Square, Humboldt Park y otras áreas cercanas el martes y el miércoles, mientras Chicago alcanzaba cuatro días seguidos con temperaturas que superan los 90 grados.
By Kade Heather
 
MIGRANTBUZZ-061824-2.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Un timbre estridente parece haberse instalado para molestar a los migrantes en Pilsen. ‘Es bastante desagradable’, dicen
El sonido agudo suena día y noche desde una caja pequeña ubicada en la azotea de un edificio desocupado en el 2380 S. Halsted St., una de las áreas donde los migrantes se reúnen con más frecuencia. No fue posible contactar a los dueños del edificio.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox SS Paul DeJong's appreciation for game at all-time high
“This year, I’ve gained a huge appreciation for what it even means to play baseball,” DeJong told the Sun-Times. “Now I can really see what it’s like to be here.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy speaks Thursday during the Republican Day rally at the Illinois State Fair.
Politics
Illinois GOP chief Tracy’s exit with RNC looming delights Democrats — and far-right Republicans
During a three-and-a-half–year tenure, state GOP Chairman Don Tracy proved unable to stanch a hemorrhage of Republican support in Chicago’s suburbs, a once-reliable well of fiscally conservative, socially moderate GOP votes that’s dried up with the rise of Donald Trump.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 