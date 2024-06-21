The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 21, 2024
And your favorite Cubs player from the Ryne Sandberg era is … seriously not Sandberg?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” voters also were asked about the Bulls’ and Blackhawks’ upcoming drafts.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg is the center of attention as he signs autographs for fans during workout for baseball’s 58th All-Star game in Oakland, July 14, 1987. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

For most of the 1980s and 1990s, Ryne Sandberg slid his infielder’s glove over his bat, slung the bat over his shoulder and went to work for the Chicago Cubs.

He was mighty good at it, too, don’t you know.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we asked which Sandberg-era Cubs player was your favorite. Was it Hall-of-Famer Sandberg, who will be honored with a statue unveiled outside Wrigley Field on Sunday? Andre Dawson, perhaps? Mark Grace? Sammy Sosa?

“The only home run ball I ever caught (OK, picked out of the basket) was hit by Dawson,” @RogersParkMan commented, “so I’ve got to go with ‘the Hawk.’ ”

Next, we asked which type of player would be best for the Bulls at No. 11 in Wednesday’s NBA draft. A pure scorer or a three-point dead-eye were the most popular answers. Wrote @mrsiefert, though, “The Bulls roster isn’t good enough to pick and choose what position they need to target. They need the best player available.”

Last, for the Blackhawks, who have the No. 2 pick in Friday’s NHL draft: right winger Ivan Demidov or defenseman Artyom Levshunov? All signs point to it being one or the other.

“Potential star with Demidov. With Arty, not sure the ceiling is as high,” @Shawnyboy125 offered.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Ryne Sandberg is being honored Sunday with a statue outside Wrigley Field. Pick a favorite Cub from the Sandberg era.

Upshot: Kind of cool how close the voting was, though, wouldn’t you agree?

Poll No. 2: If you could pick one of these types of players for the Bulls in Wednesday’s NBA draft, which would it be?

Upshot: Someday, the Good Lord will create a basketball player who can get buckets from behind the arc and in many other ways. Wait, He has already but the Bulls just don’t have one? Never mind, then.

Poll No. 3: Assuming Macklin Celebrini goes off the board first in the June 28 NHL draft, whom should the Blackhawks grab at No. 2?

Upshot: Take it from someone who has to type athletes’ names for a living — this Demidov character is the better pick.

