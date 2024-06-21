And your favorite Cubs player from the Ryne Sandberg era is … seriously not Sandberg?

For most of the 1980s and 1990s, Ryne Sandberg slid his infielder’s glove over his bat, slung the bat over his shoulder and went to work for the Chicago Cubs.

He was mighty good at it, too, don’t you know.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we asked which Sandberg-era Cubs player was your favorite. Was it Hall-of-Famer Sandberg, who will be honored with a statue unveiled outside Wrigley Field on Sunday? Andre Dawson, perhaps? Mark Grace? Sammy Sosa?

“The only home run ball I ever caught (OK, picked out of the basket) was hit by Dawson,” @RogersParkMan commented, “so I’ve got to go with ‘the Hawk.’ ”

Next, we asked which type of player would be best for the Bulls at No. 11 in Wednesday’s NBA draft. A pure scorer or a three-point dead-eye were the most popular answers. Wrote @mrsiefert, though, “The Bulls roster isn’t good enough to pick and choose what position they need to target. They need the best player available.”

Last, for the Blackhawks, who have the No. 2 pick in Friday’s NHL draft: right winger Ivan Demidov or defenseman Artyom Levshunov? All signs point to it being one or the other.

“Potential star with Demidov. With Arty, not sure the ceiling is as high,” @Shawnyboy125 offered.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Ryne Sandberg is being honored Sunday with a statue outside Wrigley Field. Pick a favorite Cub from the Sandberg era.

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Sunday's paper.



Q1: Ryne Sandberg is being honored Sunday with a statue outside Wrigley Field. Pick a favorite Cub from the Sandberg era. — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 20, 2024

Upshot: Kind of cool how close the voting was, though, wouldn’t you agree?

Poll No. 2: If you could pick one of these types of players for the Bulls in Wednesday’s NBA draft, which would it be?

Q2: If you could pick one of these types of players for the Bulls in Wednesday’s NBA draft, which would it be? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 20, 2024

Upshot: Someday, the Good Lord will create a basketball player who can get buckets from behind the arc and in many other ways. Wait, He has already but the Bulls just don’t have one? Never mind, then.

Poll No. 3: Assuming Macklin Celebrini goes off the board first in the June 28 NHL draft, whom should the Blackhawks grab at No. 2?

Q3: Assuming Macklin Celebrini goes off the board first in the June 28 NHL draft, whom should the Blackhawks grab at No. 2? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 20, 2024

Upshot: Take it from someone who has to type athletes’ names for a living — this Demidov character is the better pick.