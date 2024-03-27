The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Bulls Sports

Bulls refuse to put a ceiling on the underrated offense of Alex Caruso

Caruso not only has career highs in points per game this season, but also three-point attempts per contest. And as far as coach Billy Donovan was concerned, there’s a trust there for Caruso to keep shooting it.

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls refuse to put a ceiling on the underrated offense of Alex Caruso
Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso was told last summer to be more aggressive on the offensive end. The Bulls guard is proving to be a good listener.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Ben Sheppard wasn’t the outlier as much as just the latest victim.

With 2:27 left in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game with the Pacers, Alex Caruso took Sheppard right, crossed the ball to his left and hit the brakes. It was at that moment that the Indiana defender found out how gravity worked, as Sheppard lost his balance trying to contest the move, fell backwards to the floor, while Caruso hit the pull-up jumper.

Not bad for a defense-only guard.

Also the very point Bulls coach Billy Donovan has been stressing to Caruso since last summer, that while being named First-Team All-Defense last year was a great accomplishment, his offensive skills shouldn’t just lurk in the shadows.

“To his credit, we talked to him a lot just about going into this season, we felt like he bypassed a lot of shots (in previous years),” Donovan said of Caruso. “He’s done a really good job of shooting the ball and shooting with confidence. Generally, when someone is really good at something it overshadows other things that they are good at. He’s obviously incredible defensively and what he does, hustle plays, loose balls, and deflections. It’s incredible, those things really stand out.

“But you know what? He’s a good pick-and-roll player (on the offensive end), good pace and tempo, he’s got good vision, he’s smart, he knows how to manipulate matchups, how to get in and out of screens, you can use him as a screener. I think some of that stuff goes unnoticed with him in a lot of ways. He’s always been a guy, even being a guard he’s not like, ‘I need the ball in my hands.’ He’ll do whatever it is that he needs to do in order to help the team.”

That’s why Caruso found himself going into the matchup with the Pacers averaging a career-high 10 points per game and taking a career-high 4.6 three-point attempts per game.

He’s worked on his game on the offensive side of the ball and the coaching staff is willing to let him showcase those improvements.

“I do think he’s done a really good job offensively,” Donovan added. “He’s put a lot of work into it. For him it’s been he really didn’t get drafted, he had to go to the G-League for a while. Then he gets to the Lakers and he plays this (defensive) role for some time, so for an older player, his game continues to evolve. And there are more opportunities for it to evolve.”

No April Fools

Donovan said that the plan was to still have injured players Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (right foot), Patrick Williams (left foot) all on bench on April 1, when the Bulls host the Atlanta Hawks.

Ball and LaVine have been rehabbing with their own medical people out in Los Angeles, but do keep an open line of communication with the Bulls’ medical staff, including check-ins.

Both were at the Clippers game earlier this month when the Bulls were in Los Angeles.

Next step

Donovan already has a to-do list put together for Coby White to continue his ascension to All-Star, and one box the coach wants to see his fifth-year guard check in the offseason is consistency in the shooting department.

White has hot streaks, but also goes through some serious lulls.

“That will be an area of growth for him,” Donovan said.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Loss to Wizards just a reminder that Bulls hit rock bottom long ago
Bulls stumble against lowly Wizards, making life harder on themselves
Bulls wing Dalen Terry’s shot still under construction
Bulls’ defensive breakdowns leading to crawl in standings
As guard Coby White searches for rhythm, Bulls fall to Celtics
Undermanned Bulls use hardship exception to bring back Javonte Green
The Latest
The BetRivers Sportsbook in Des Plaines, pictured in March of 2020. Illinoisans bet more than $1 billion on sports in October.
Casinos and Gambling
Pritzker eyes bigger piece of Illinois sports betting action after 4 booming years
A hike from 15% to 35% of sportsbook revenue is a slam dunk to generate an extra $200 million for the cash-strapped state, according to the Illinois governor. But major gambling corporations say it will block growth in a market that has ballooned into one of the nation’s biggest.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cubs Craig Counsell stands during the national anthem during the Cubs Spring Taining opener at Sloan Park in Mesa, Az. 02-23-2024
Cubs
Craig Counsell hasn’t managed a regular season game yet, but he already feels like a Cub
Counsell opens his first season as the Cubs manager Thursday against the Rangers.
By Maddie Lee
 
Environment
Advocates say city’s proposed building standards to protect migrating birds won’t fly
Glass-facade buildings can disorient birds in flight. The city is expected to update and revise rules for new developments and rehabbed buildings next month. But bird groups say the proposed guidelines need to be mandatory.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada at the batting cage.
White Sox set Opening Day roster
More than half of roster will make White Sox debuts
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
FLAGBURN-032824-23.JPG
City Hall
Pro-Palestinian protest disrupts City Hall news conference called to condemn flag-burning
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) repeated Monday that he has no plans to apologize for attending a rally outside City Hall on Friday night after a U.S. flag was burned — and, he added, the veteran responsible for the protest has apologized for making Sigcho-Lopez a political target.
By Fran Spielman
 