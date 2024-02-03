Polling Place: And your favorite current Bulls player is …

Guard Coby White is having the best stretch of his career for the Bulls , but — clearly — you knew that already.

Because in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked voters to pick their favorite current Bulls player, and guess what? The answer wasn’t Onuralp Bitim or Henri Drell. But it also wasn’t DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine (not even close). No, it was White by a mile.

Not that everyone agreed.

“How do you not put Alex Caruso on this list [of choices]?” @pnonos commented.

Both @BradEbann and @JeffreyCanalia commented on Ayo Dosunmu’s behalf, while @TheNotoriousADD put in a good word for Nikola Vucevic. Oh, and @revot14 went with Benny the Bull.

We also asked about the NFL’s Pro Bowl events featuring a flag football game instead of one involving pads and tackling. Better? Worse? Don’t care?

Last, we asked which league puts on the best all-star events.

“MLB is by far the best,” @sonicboom9621 wrote. “The NBA Slam Dunk contest is outdated because literally every year, there are at least five or 10 dunks that have been done to death.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Who’s your favorite current Bulls player?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.



Q1: Who's your favorite current Bulls player? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 1, 2024

Upshot: It’s White, who sure has come a long way. Must be the hair. Unless it’s all the three-pointers.

Poll No. 2: The NFL’s Pro Bowl Games conclude with flag football on Sunday. Do you like this change from the traditional tackle game?

Q2: The NFL’s Pro Bowl Games conclude with flag football on Sunday. Do you like this change from the traditional tackle game? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 1, 2024

Upshot: The apathy is real. Maybe the NFL should replace the flag football with a stirring rebroadcast of “Heidi.”

Poll No. 3: Which of these leagues puts on the best all-star events?

Q3: Which of these leagues puts on the best all-star events? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 1, 2024

Upshot: The beauty of the main event in baseball is that everybody — pitchers, fielders, hitters, base runners — is actually trying hard and wanting to win. Put the best players on the planet on one field, under those circumstances, and no all-star shenanigans can top it.

