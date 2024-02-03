The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Bulls Sports MLB

Polling Place: And your favorite current Bulls player is …

It must be the hair. Unless it’s all the three-pointers.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: And your favorite current Bulls player is …
Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls

The Bulls begin to celebrate an early-season win against the Heat at the United Center.

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Guard Coby White is having the best stretch of his career for the Bulls , but — clearly — you knew that already.

Because in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked voters to pick their favorite current Bulls player, and guess what? The answer wasn’t Onuralp Bitim or Henri Drell. But it also wasn’t DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine (not even close). No, it was White by a mile.

Not that everyone agreed.

“How do you not put Alex Caruso on this list [of choices]?” @pnonos commented.

Both @BradEbann and @JeffreyCanalia commented on Ayo Dosunmu’s behalf, while @TheNotoriousADD put in a good word for Nikola Vucevic. Oh, and @revot14 went with Benny the Bull.

We also asked about the NFL’s Pro Bowl events featuring a flag football game instead of one involving pads and tackling. Better? Worse? Don’t care?

Last, we asked which league puts on the best all-star events.

“MLB is by far the best,” @sonicboom9621 wrote. “The NBA Slam Dunk contest is outdated because literally every year, there are at least five or 10 dunks that have been done to death.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Who’s your favorite current Bulls player?

Upshot: It’s White, who sure has come a long way. Must be the hair. Unless it’s all the three-pointers. 

Poll No. 2: The NFL’s Pro Bowl Games conclude with flag football on Sunday. Do you like this change from the traditional tackle game?

Upshot: The apathy is real. Maybe the NFL should replace the flag football with a stirring rebroadcast of “Heidi.”

Poll No. 3: Which of these leagues puts on the best all-star events?

Upshot: The beauty of the main event in baseball is that everybody — pitchers, fielders, hitters, base runners — is actually trying hard and wanting to win. Put the best players on the planet on one field, under those circumstances, and no all-star shenanigans can top it.

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls seem comfortable with doing nothing
Bulls have little maneuverability at trade deadline
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan doesn’t believe in asking for more help
Bulls’ Coby White scores season-high 35, but more help might not be on the way
News coming soon on Bulls guard Zach Lavine, but not the trade kind
Michael Jordan’s NBA Finals-clinching shoes to be auctioned off
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’d rather not be best man when brother marries his controlling girlfriend
Reader doesn’t feel he can present himself as a supporter of the relationship.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Guaranteed Rate Field.
Columnists
Chicago’s best bet might be keeping White Sox at Guaranteed Rate
The city and state officials should think long and hard before helping reward the team with a new stadium at The 78, particularly when it could come at the expense of the South Side and the Bridgeport neighborhood.
By Lee Bey
 
Father Michael Pfleger points to the sign outside the Faith Community of St. Sabina Catholic Church bearing his simple message for the Democratic National Committee.
Columnists
Pfleger demands DNC fund homes for Chicago’s unhoused before Democratic National Convention — or stay home
The legendary peace priest plans to lead a protest Feb. 15 demanding the Democratic National Committee set aside funds to house Chicago’s homeless residents. “Our message is simple: ‘No money put aside for the homeless: No convention,’ ” said Pfleger.
By Michael Sneed
 
georgia-mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
President Joe Biden greets service members after arriving at Dover Air Force Base on Feb. 2, 2024.
Nation/World
US retaliates for fatal drone attack with attacks on militias in Iraq, Syria
The massive barrage of strikes hit more than 85 targets at seven locations, including command and control headquarters, intelligence centers, rockets and missiles, drone and ammunition storage sites and other facilities
By Tara Copp | AP and Lolita C. Baldor | AP
 