The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Business Travel Well

United adding 1,000 jobs in local hiring binge

The carrier plans a career fair Wednesday at the United Center.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
SHARE United adding 1,000 jobs in local hiring binge
merlin_95681170.jpg

After a drop in air travel, United is holding a job fair to find more workers this week.

Scott Olson/Getty

The hiring window is open at United Airlines as its ramps up for increased travel in the months ahead, provided that COVID cases continue to decline.

The airline said Monday it has hired 700 people for its Chicago-based operations and plans to add another 1,000. Spokeswoman Maddie King said it hopes to fill as many positions as it can at a career fair Wednesday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. Available jobs include ramp service employees, customer service agents, technicians, flight attendants and corporate roles. O’Hare Airport is a hub for United.

The airline severely curtailed service and executed several rounds of job cuts during the pandemic, but it has taken steps to prepare for an industry rebound. It bought 270 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft in what it said was the largest purchase by any carrier in the last decade, and also is bringing 52 grounded Boeing 777s back to service.

King said United this summer plans its largest expansion of transatlantic service, with flights from Chicago to Zurich starting April 23 and from Chicago to Milan starting May 6. Service to Reykjavik, Iceland, is expected to start later, she said.

Domestically, the airline expects to add more than 10 cities to the 170 it currently serves from O’Hare, she said.

The website for the hiring fair touts the airline’s benefits package, especially travel privileges. Employees can get unlimited standby travel and discounts on any United destination.

The airline said attendees will be eligible to win 2 round-trip United Economy tickets to any domestic destination. Everyone who shows up will get a coupon for 20% off a future United flight.

In its most recent earnings report, United said it expected its first quarter 2022 flying capacity would be down about 18% from the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic. But the airline said it expected demand to improve gradually throughout the year.

Next Up In News
Lightfoot unveils upgrades to summer jobs program, Youth Service Corps
Illinois Democrats join Biden in taking aim at specter of elusive ‘ghost guns’
No sign of forced entry in double murder at Uptown senior home
Kmart nears extinction
El Milagro workers cite raises, but say abuses continue
‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness hopes readers will ‘Love’ the journey in his new book
The Latest
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
Lightfoot unveils upgrades to summer jobs program, Youth Service Corps
All summer jobs earmarked for young people ages 14 to 24 will pay the city’s minimum wage: $15 an hour. That’s up to $1,800 extra in the pockets of young people whose families need it most.
By Fran Spielman
 
Brewers_Cubs_Baseball__1_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal looking ahead after hectic 12 months
Madrigal is still a foundational piece in Chicago, just for a different team with a different timeline after getting traded while recovering from a severe injury.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Picked-over store shelves reflect a shortage of infant formula.
Baby formula shortage continues after Abbott Nutrition recall: Nearly 30% of popular brands sold out
It’s been harder to find since Abbott Nutrtion issued a recall in February for select lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas made at a plant in Sturgis Michigan.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
 
A ghost gun is displayed before the start of an event about gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday.
Politics
Illinois Democrats join Biden in taking aim at specter of elusive ‘ghost guns’
The Illinois measure — which is on its way to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk — requires all firearms, including 3D printed guns, to have serial numbers, which would effectively ban ghost guns. It’s the lack of those identifying numbers that have made the guns undetectable.
By Tina Sfondeles and Frank Main
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
BetMGM Presents
Trent McDuffie: NFL Draft Odds, Pick Projection, Stats & Highlights
This article is part of a special advertising series sponsored by BetMGM.com
By Sun-Times Marketing
 