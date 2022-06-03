The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
Business News Metro/State

Glenview, Prospect Heights end fight over Allstate property

The two towns agree to a revenue-sharing deal from the corporate campus’s redevelopment into a logistics hub.

David Roeder By David Roeder
   
SHARE Glenview, Prospect Heights end fight over Allstate property
Allstate’s headquarters at 2775 Sanders Road in the northern suburbs.

Allstate’s headquarters at 2775 Sanders Road in the northern suburbs.

Getty Images

Glenview said Friday it will annex Allstate’s corporate campus under an agreement with Prospect Heights that could ease a developer’s path to converting the property into a logistics hub.

Allstate has committed to sell the site at 2775 Sanders Road for $232 million. The 232-acre site has a Northbrook mailing address but most of it is in unincorporated Cook County.

Glenview and Prospect Heights were headed into a tug of war over annexation rights involving the property and who would control its redevelopment. The agreement between the towns averts that, giving Glenview control of the site. In turn, Glenview will give Prospect Heights a share of the project’s tax revenue.

“We’re pleased to have come to an agreement on this quickly and in the best interest of both communities,” Glenview Village President Mike Jenny said in a news release from both towns. “Keeping the entire development in one municipality will help ensure an efficient review and proper oversight of the land.”

The agreement calls for Glenview to pay Prospect Heights 18% of the property and sales taxes the development generates each year. The site’s buyer, Reno, Nevada-based Dermody Properties, has proposed constructing up to 3.2 million square feet of warehouse space, replacing the office buildings. The sale is contingent on local zoning approval.

Glenview also would send Prospect Heights two payments of undisclosed amounts before the property is redeveloped.

Officials said the project could generate $12 million in tax revenue over the next 10 years. Glenview said it will start its zoning review on June 22.

Related

“Good government is about working together to do what’s best for residents, business owners and stakeholders,” said Prospect Heights Acting Mayor Matt Dolick. “Both communities have a great deal to gain from this agreement, and we look forward to working with the Village and the property owners as the development moves forward.”

Prospect Heights had talked about annexing most of the Allstate site. Glenview officials argued that doing so would violate a 1997 pact between the two towns governing property along the Sanders and Milwaukee Avenue corridors.

A spokeswoman for Dermody declined to comment on the annexation deal.

In selling the property, Allstate has said the trend toward remote work means it no longer needs a roomy, landscaped headquarters. The company has purchased a 10-story building downtown at 29 N. Wacker Drive, calling it a potential headquarters.

Next Up In News
Delays on northbound I-90 after shooting investigation near Addison
Four more Illinois counties hit high level for COVID-19 transmission, but cases ‘begin to trend downward’
Backlog of sexual assault kits eliminated for first time: Pritzker
John J. Lanzendorf, hairstylist to the stars, renowned collector of dinosaur art, dead at 76
Naperville police officer fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man during traffic stop: officials
Handful of West Side alderpersons to stand with Lightfoot as she launches reelection bid Wednesday
The Latest
All lanes of northbound I-90 were shot down June 3, 2022 for a shooting investigation near West Addison Street.
Crime
Delays on northbound I-90 after shooting investigation near Addison
There were no injuries reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Medical assistant Tyla Wilson collects a nasopharyngeal swab sample to test for COVID-19 for 15-year-old Brianna Green at Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, 2022.
Coronavirus
Four more Illinois counties hit high level for COVID-19 transmission, but cases ‘begin to trend downward’
But hospitalizations are still about as high as they’ve been since February, with more than 1,200 beds occupied as of Thursday night.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, seen here in April, said that for the first time ever, Illinois has completely eliminated a backlog of sexual assault kits that were required to be processed within six months of the assault.
Metro/State
Backlog of sexual assault kits eliminated for first time: Pritzker
The governor pointed to the greater use of technology and beefing up staffing levels.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Brennen Davis was the MVP of the All-Star Futures Game last year, when he hit two home runs.
Cubs
Cubs prospect Brennen Davis out for season after back surgery
After a standout 2021 season in which he was named MVP of the All-Star Futures Game, Davis was rated the top prospect in the Cubs’ farm system. He was hitting .195 in Class AAA Iowa this season when sidelined by the back injury.
By Mark Potash
 
John Lanzendorf, a hairstylist and avid collector of dinosaur art and sculpture, stands next to a bronze model of a Lambeosaurus being attacked by two Dromaeosaurs at his Gold Coast condo in 2000. The bronze was sculpted by artist Mike Trcic, who worked on the T. rex in “Jurassic Park.” That year, some pieces of Mr. Lanzendorf’s Tyrannosaurus art were lent to the Field Museum for display during the debut of Sue the T. rex.
Obituaries
John J. Lanzendorf, hairstylist to the stars, renowned collector of dinosaur art, dead at 76
He tended to the tresses of the likes of Leslie Caron, Claudia Cardinale, Catherine Deneuve, Deborah Kerr and Marcello Mastroianni and at one point owned what’s believed to have been the world’s largest private collection of dinosaur art.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 