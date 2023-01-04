The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Business News Metro/State

World Business Chicago in new campaign for regional growth

The organization, a public-private partnership, said the effort responds to business leaders who look beyond city or county lines when considering an expansion or relocation.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE World Business Chicago in new campaign for regional growth
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (right) chats with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy at Wednesday’s announcement of a regional growth initiative by World Business Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot (right) chats with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy at Wednesday’s announcement of a regional growth initiative by World Business Chicago.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The economic development group World Business Chicago announced a renewed focus Wednesday on growth across the seven counties of northeast Illinois, not just the city itself, and assembled political and civic leaders to pledge their cooperation.

Michael Fassnacht, the organization’s president and CEO, said the effort responds to the issues business executives raise in discussions about opening or expanding facilities in the area. “Business leaders don’t think in terms of city or county limits,” Fassnacht said. “They want to know about the region” and factors such as workforce development and quality of life, he said.

He said the campaign will have a goal of recording 150 “pro-Chicagoland decisions” by private companies over the next three years. Fassnacht said an advisory board including city and suburban officials will oversee the campaign, promising it will be “an efficient structure without incremental overhead or bureaucratic hurdles.”

The group’s announcement of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership at the Chicago History Museum included remarks by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy.

Lightfoot said the makeup of the group bodes well for the campaign’s success. “Women get s--- done,” she said to applause from a crowd that included representatives of the other suburban counties.

“This is a big and momentous occasion for all of us,” Lightfoot said, noting that suburban development interests have been asking for a greater regional partnership. “There were previous attempts to get this done, and I’m proud to be leading an administration that finally embraces regionalism whole-heartedly and, importantly, delivers this promise.”

World Business Chicago was founded in 1999, originally with a regional focus. But insiders said it became more city-oriented over the years, especially during the tenure of former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Fassnacht said the new arrangement will bring WBC about $1 million a year in new funding from the counties to scale services. He said most of the group’s more than $8 million budget comes from corporate donations and less than 20% comes from City Hall.

He said an increase in the size of WBC’s board brought in additional corporate support.

Others involved in the initiative include the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, which examines growth-related issues and collects data about the area, and the Chicago Community Trust.

Michael Fassnacht, president and CEO of World Business Chicago, speaks at the launch Wednesday of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership.

Michael Fassnacht, president and CEO of World Business Chicago, speaks at the launch Wednesday of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Portillo’s drive-thru to go cashless
Boy, 17, shot in Rogers Park
Lopez endorses Willie Wilson for mayor
Charges filed in shooting outside Near North bowling alley that killed woman, wounded her sister
Man charged with the murder of 6-month-old son, months after boy was found not breathing in Mount Prospect home
Police release video of burglars using sledgehammer to break into Mag Mile store on Christmas Day
The Latest
If you’re sick, health experts say it’s important to stay home and rest to allow the body to recovery and prevent transmitting the virus to others.&nbsp;
Well
Everything to know about the common cold, how to treat symptoms
“If you have a cold, you’re going through a viral process that’s contagious. Staying at home when you feel sick is the right thing to do for yourself and for others, too,” one expert says.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 
The Portillo’s Hot Dogs at 7308 W. Lawrence Ave.
Business
Portillo’s drive-thru to go cashless
For faster service, the restaurant says, drive-thru customers must pay with debit or credit cards.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields will miss finale with hip strain
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will miss Sunday’s season finale with a hip strain, head coach Matt Eberflus said.
By Patrick Finley
 
A girl, 3, was hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Little Village.
News
Boy, 17, shot in Rogers Park
He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where his condition was stabilized, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), announces he is running for mayor of Chicago during a news conference at The Plant in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, Wednesday afternoon, April 6, 2022.
City Hall
Lopez endorses Willie Wilson for mayor
Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas appeared most likely to win the endorsement of Ald. Ray Lopez (15th). But Lopez said he ultimately determined Wilson is “the candidate who can win” and bring Chicago together.
By Fran Spielman
 