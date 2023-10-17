The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Business News Chicago

Signature Room owners failed to properly bargain over closure, union claims in NLRB filing

The union representing the 132 former Signature Room employees on Monday filed an unfair labor practices charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

By  Isabel Funk
   
Nina Hernandez, a former server at the Signature Room who worked at the company for 18 years, speaks during a news conference during a protest with other workers represented by Unite Here Local 1 outside the John Hancock Center on the Magnificent Mile, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The union alleges that the operator of the Signature Room failed to give 132 workers adequate notice of their job losses before abruptly closing last week. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Nina Hernandez, a former server at the Signature Room for 18 years, speaks at a protest Oct. 4 by Unite Here Local 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Owners of the famed Signature Room restaurant failed to provide workers an opportunity to bargain over the effects of the closure, according to a claim the union representing the workers filed Monday with the National Labor Relations Board.

United Here Local 1 filed the NLRB complaint a week after it filed a federal lawsuit saying owners failed to give workers adequate notice of their job losses. The union, which represents 132 former Signature Room workers, has also filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Labor.

The Signature Room, which was at the top of the former John Hancock Center, announced its closure on Sept. 28, effective immediately. Workers were informed of the closure that same morning with a 6 a.m. email, they said at a protest last week.

The NLRB filing alleges that by failing to provide proper notice ahead of the closure, Infusion Management Group, the restaurant’s operator, violated federal labor law by depriving workers the opportunity to bargain over the closure.

The claim asks the board to require Infusion Management Group to bargain in good faith and provide an adequate remedy.

The lawsuit seeks backpay, health insurance coverage and other benefits for 60 days under the state’s Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, known as the WARN Act.

