The Signature Room abruptly closes after 30 years due to ‘severe economic hardship’

After 30 years, the Signature Room has abruptly closed its doors citing “severe economic hardship.”

The high-end restaurant and lounge, offering sweeping views of the city and Lake Michigan from the 95th and 96th floors of the former John Hancock center on North Michigan Avenue, permanently closed as of Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of our beloved Signature Room at the 95th effective Thursday, September 28, 2023,” a letter posted in the elevator lobby reads.

“For over 30 years, we have had the privilege and honor of serving Chicagoans and visitors from all over the world,” the letter continues. “Unfortunately, after the closure of our city and restaurant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been faced with severe economic hardship and the challenges have been greater than anticipated. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you for your support over the years.”

A letter announcing the Signature Room’s closing was taped to the doors of the elevator lobby at the former John Hancock Center. Isabel Funk/Sun-Times

The Signature Room’s owners posted a letter explaining the closure to the public. Isabel Funk/Sun-Times

The letter is signed by Richard Roman and Nick Pyknis, the owners of the restaurant. The Signature Room opened in July 1993, according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant is on the 95th floor of 875 N. Michigan Ave., and the Signature Lounge, the adjoining bar, is on the 96th.

“We take immense pride in being an integral part of the Chicago restaurant community, delivering exceptional fine dining experiences, and establishing ourselves as both a cherished ‘must-visit’ for tourists and a beloved local favorite,” the website says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.