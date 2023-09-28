The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Business News Chicago

The Signature Room abruptly closes after 30 years due to ‘severe economic hardship’

The restaurant and lounge on the 95th and 96th floors of the former John Hancock center is permanently closed. The high-end restaurant and bar offered sweeping views of the city and Lake Michigan.

By  Kaitlin Washburn and Isabel Funk
   
The Signature Room on the 95th and 96th floors of the former John Hancock Center, at 875 N. Michigan Ave., has closed.

Sun-Times file

After 30 years, the Signature Room has abruptly closed its doors citing “severe economic hardship.”

The high-end restaurant and lounge, offering sweeping views of the city and Lake Michigan from the 95th and 96th floors of the former John Hancock center on North Michigan Avenue, permanently closed as of Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of our beloved Signature Room at the 95th effective Thursday, September 28, 2023,” a letter posted in the elevator lobby reads.

“For over 30 years, we have had the privilege and honor of serving Chicagoans and visitors from all over the world,” the letter continues. “Unfortunately, after the closure of our city and restaurant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been faced with severe economic hardship and the challenges have been greater than anticipated. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you for your support over the years.”

A letter announcing Signature Room’s closing was taped to the doors of the elevator lobby at the former John Hancock Center.

The Signature Room’s owners posted a letter explaining the closure to the public.

The letter is signed by Richard Roman and Nick Pyknis, the owners of the restaurant. The Signature Room opened in July 1993, according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant is on the 95th floor of 875 N. Michigan Ave., and the Signature Lounge, the adjoining bar, is on the 96th.

“We take immense pride in being an integral part of the Chicago restaurant community, delivering exceptional fine dining experiences, and establishing ourselves as both a cherished ‘must-visit’ for tourists and a beloved local favorite,” the website says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

