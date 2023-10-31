For many Chicagoans, sewing is a new, empowering pastime

Anja Lichtenau turned a black, skull-enamored fabric into a trick-or-treat tote bag for her 8-year-old daughter earlier this month at a Northwest Side sewing class.

Lichtenau, who said the steady thrumming of the sewing machine clears her head “better than any yoga,” is part of a growing community of amateur sewists enrolling in local classes in pursuit of a creative outlet. The final products sewists can take home from these classes across the city vary from aprons to cosplay costumes.

Lichtenau takes lessons at the Lillstreet Art Center in Ravenswood, where instructor Nat LaChall said classes have run full for almost two years. LaChall attributes this wave of interest in sewing to the do-it-yourself culture that flourished during the pandemic and an engaged online sewing community.

Seamwork, a community resource for beginner sewers, has seen its subscriptions increase by more than 50% since the start of the pandemic. Founder Sarai Mitnick said she’s noticed that more people are looking to “build friendships around sewing” through online community groups like hers.

Then there are others, like Lichtenau, who had long been interested in the craft but never have the time for it. Lichtenau, a former math teacher, recently moved to Chicago from the U.K. She calls herself a “lady of leisure” these days as she figures out her next career move.

Jordana Robinson, an instructor for a first time sewers class at Lillstreet Art Center, demonstrates cutting patterns and setting up a sewing machine for students making aprons. Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

Amanda Dazo and her mother, Donna Co, said they enrolled in the beginner sewing class at Lillstreet to spend quality time together while Co visits from the Philippines. The last time they saw one another was almost two years ago.

Dazo said learning to make tote bags and aprons has been empowering.

“It’s challenging, but fulfilling,” she said.

The two ladies said learning to sew has helped them save money on tailoring, including hemming a pair of Adidas sweatpants that Co wore to class.

“Amanda has [hemmed] about four pairs of pants already, and we’re just calculating how much we saved. It’s so exciting,” she said while giggling.

Dazo said she is planning on sewing her siblings’ gifts this Christmas, but occasionally feels overwhelmed by the sewing accounts she follows on social media — including the TikToks her siblings send her as a digital wish list.

But for Yaira Oliveras, a mother of two, seeing sewists post videos of themselves making detailed garments online or releasing new sewing patterns has made her think one day she too could master the craft.

Oliveras said she quit her marketing job in February after burning out. Several months lapsed before she signed up for classes at Lillstreet in search of a creative outlet. Now she said she picks out her own fabrics and dreams about starting her own sewing-related business.

Students make aprons from patterns provided at Lillstreet Art Center in Ravenswood. Since the pandemic, the number of people signing up for sewing classes has been on the rise. Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

Over at Making It Sew Fun in Beverly, Cherice Taylor said more people in their 20s have been walking through the doors of her studio searching for a sense of empowerment.

Taylor said there’s a lot of interest in clothing alteration because people gained or lost weight during the pandemic. And a lot of the working-class clients that are signing up for her sewing lessons are men who want to learn how to make high-quality garments or cosplay costumes. Prior to this sewing resurgence, Taylor said the age base of her clientele mostly consisted of women above the age of 35.

She attributes this shift in her industry to Gen Z discovering the value of making garments versus consuming fast fashion.

“There is a deeper connection to the process,” Taylor said, “and there is a lot of attention to detail. Today, sewing is more of a kind of mindfulness.”

Anna Savchenko is a reporter for WBEZ. You can reach her at@annasavchenkoo.

