The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 14, 2023
Business News Chicago

Protestors blast Walmart set to close in Little Village: ‘We need this Walmart’

The Little Village location is one of four Walmart stores closing around the city Sunday.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Protestors blast Walmart set to close in Little Village: ‘We need this Walmart’
Baltazar Enriquez with the Little Village Community Council speaks to reporters about the closing of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Little Village outside the store, Friday, April 14, 2023.

Baltazar Enriquez with the Little Village Community Council speaks to reporters about the closing of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Little Village outside the store, Friday, April 14, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

About a dozen protestors gathered Friday afternoon outside of a Walmart in Little Village set to be shut down this weekend, joining outcry from around the city as Walmart also shutters three other stores.

Baltazar Enriquez, the president of the Little Village Community Council, said the area depends on the store’s affordable goods and prescriptions from the pharmacy.

“This Walmart is for us. We fought to have this here,” Enriquez said. “Since we are a low-income area, we depend on their low prices. We need these low prices because we don’t make enough money.”

The Little Village Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 2551 W. Cermak Road, is one of four Chicago supermarkets that Walmart announced Tuesday will close by Sunday.

The protestors marched in front of the store in Little Village carrying signs saying “We need this pharmacy” and “Keep this Walmart open.” Earlier this week, residents in Chatham also gathered to protest the closing of a Walmart Supercenter in their neighborhood. Two other Neighborhood Markets — in Kenwood and Lake View — will also shut.

Maria Sorrono, an employee at the Little Village Walmart, said senior residents particularly depend on the store for affordable groceries and prescriptions.

“I’m outraged and angry just like the customers. This Walmart has always been jam packed and filled with customers,” Sorrono said. “I wasn’t expecting this and we were only told about the closing on Tuesday.”

Members of the Little Village Community Council and community members protest Friday outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Little Village over the closure of four Walmarts in Chicago by Sunday.

Members of the Little Village Community Council and community members protest Friday outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Little Village over the closure of four Walmarts in Chicago by Sunday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The company gave employees the option to move to a new location, Sorrono said.

Kristian Armendariz, an organizer with the Little Village Community Council, said residents should have been given more notice about the store closing this week.

“This location is a dire need for this community; many people depend on this Walmart for everyday essentials,” Armendariz said. “Walmart didn’t inform the community residents that they were going to shut this store down ... What are we supposed to do with five days’ notice?”

The Chicago Walmarts overall have been “unprofitable” since the company came to the city, Walmart said Tuesday in a news release.

Maria Sorrono, an employee of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Little Village, speaks about the planned closure of her store this weekend.

Maria Sorrono, an employee of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Little Village, speaks about the planned closure of her store this weekend.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Man killed in South Deering shooting
Illinois activists expect greater strain on providers if abortion drug is restricted in other states
One of the nation’s largest solar energy projects, being built near Springfield, will provide electricity to Chicago city properties
Dozens of Cook County employees resign or are fired in clerk of court, county inspector general’s PPP fraud probe
Elevated air pollution, ozone found in Chicago near Lake Michigan, expressways
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
The Latest
A girl, 17, was hurt in a shooting May 26, 2022 in Ravenswood Manor.
Crime
Man killed in South Deering shooting
The man, 25, was on a sidewalk about 4:15 p.m. Friday when he was shot in the back.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Alicia Hurtado of the Chicago Abortion Fund speaks at a rally for abortion rights near the Wrigley Building on Friday.
Abortion
Illinois activists expect greater strain on providers if abortion drug is restricted in other states
Illinois abortion providers have already seen an influx of out-of-state patients seeking care as bans on the procedure have been implemented in neighboring states.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Work being done on the Double Black Diamond Solar project near downstate Virden in Sangamon County, which will be one of the largest solar power plants in the county.
Business
One of the nation’s largest solar energy projects, being built near Springfield, will provide electricity to Chicago city properties
Construction has begun on the Double Black Diamond Solar farm, which City Hall plans to buy from to provide most electricity used at O’Hare, Midway and two water-purification plants.
By Dan Gearino | Inside Climate News
 
Illinois lawmakers are considering a law that would ban the practice of declawing cats.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois should ban cruel practice of declawing cats
Declawing is inhumane, a veterinarian writes, with lifelong harmful effects on the cat.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Yoan Moncada
White Sox
New season, same old injury issues for White Sox
But general manager Rick Hahn isn’t discouraged yet
By Mark Gonzales
 