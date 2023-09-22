The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Business News Chicago

National Association of Realtors taps Maggie Hickey to craft sexual harassment policies

The Chicago-based group announced other internal measures in response to charges that it has done little to stop abusive behavior by officers or vendors.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE National Association of Realtors taps Maggie Hickey to craft sexual harassment policies
Headshot of Maggie Hickey, partner at ArentFox Schiff

Maggie Hickey, partner at ArentFox Schiff

Provided

The National Association of Realtors has been under fire for allegedly tolerating sexual harassment, and it’s now called on a prominent local attorney to help draft policies to address the problem.

The Chicago-based association said it has retained Maggie Hickey to lead a task force that will review NAR practices and recommend changes.

Hickey, a partner at ArentFox Schiff, is no stranger to sensitive and controversial assignments. She was appointed to oversee reform efforts at the Chicago Police Department and previously investigated sexual abuse by Chicago Public School employees.

Hickey also probed sexual harassment allegations within the office of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Most recently, Hickey wrote a report documenting hazing allegations in the Northwestern University football program.

NAR said the task force will “make recommendations to improve our procedures, trainings, and systems to prevent inappropriate behavior, encourage reporting of alleged misconduct, and promote an environment of transparency and accountability.”

The association also said it will appoint a committee to address claims of member misconduct. Its leader will be Julie Porter, founder of the law firm Salvatore, Prescott, Porter & Porter.

NAR CEO Bob Goldberg disclosed the changes this week in a memo to employees, a copy of which the organization provided to the Sun-Times. Goldberg thus far has stayed in his job, although critics have called for his ouster.

They have accused him of downplaying sexual harassment by either the group’s leaders or business partners.

In a statement, association spokesperson Mantill Williams said, “NAR’s leadership is committed to taking concrete actions to strengthen our organization and promote an environment where everyone feels safe, supported, and empowered to do their best work. We’re thankful for the dedication and commitment of our staff and members as we work to move forward and continue to advance our mission.”

Porter’s law firm also will oversee a new system to handle employee complaints. Lastly, the association said it will create a “culture transformation commission task force,” with members elected by its staff.

Realtor Jason Haber, leader of a group protesting NAR practices, welcomed the changes but said the leadership, including Goldberg, still needs to go. He also said the group should release former staff members from non-disclosure agreements not tied to trade secrets, allowing some to speak about their experiences.

“This is dragging us down,” Haber said.

In August, former NAR President Kenny Parcell resigned after The New York Times interviewed people who said he forced physical contact on females and sent lewd photos and texts. Parcell denied the charges.

Outside the Chicago headquarters of the National Association of Realtors.

Outside the Chicago headquarters of the National Association of Realtors.

Jim Vondruska/For The Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in South Shore
Chicago mayor’s top cop pick glides through first confirmation test
UAW strike spreads to GM, Stellantis parts sites in Bolingbrook, Naperville
Woman dubbed ‘person of interest’ in killing of Romeoville family ‘is a victim, too,’ family lawyer says
Union Station entrance on Clinton Street reopened after being walled off more than 40 years
Presunto asesino de una familia de Romeoville muere baleado en Oklahoma durante persecución
The Latest
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love: congrats on owning Bears
Aaron Rodgers texted Packers quarterback Jordan Love after his Week 1 win against the Bears to congratulate him for keeping up what has become a tradition.
By Patrick Finley
 
Flanked by lawmakers and supporters, Gov. J.B. Pritzker picks up the nearly 800-page criminal justice reform bill after signing it into law at Chicago State University Feb. 22, 2021.
Columnists
Many Illinois counties don’t have the resources to meet demands of SAFE-T Act
These counties want more more to implement the Act, and the state should probably start a conversation about how dozens of small Illinois counties can effectively govern in a modern society, Rich Miller writes.
By Rich Miller
 
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys
Bears
After hell week, no one is coming to save the Bears
The Bears are at their lowest point since, well, the last low point. But what makes this week particularly disturbing is this: the changes Bears fans clamored for in recent years have already been made.
By Patrick Finley
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Shore
LaVelle Harper, 21, was shot about 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_116069436.jpg
Crime
Chicago mayor’s top cop pick glides through first confirmation test
During a committee hearing Friday, Larry Snelling vowed to aggressively use technology to address robberies while supporting officers by bolstering mental health supports and giving them more time off.
By Tom Schuba
 