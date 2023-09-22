National Association of Realtors taps Maggie Hickey to craft sexual harassment policies

The National Association of Realtors has been under fire for allegedly tolerating sexual harassment, and it’s now called on a prominent local attorney to help draft policies to address the problem.

The Chicago-based association said it has retained Maggie Hickey to lead a task force that will review NAR practices and recommend changes.

Hickey, a partner at ArentFox Schiff, is no stranger to sensitive and controversial assignments. She was appointed to oversee reform efforts at the Chicago Police Department and previously investigated sexual abuse by Chicago Public School employees.

Hickey also probed sexual harassment allegations within the office of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Most recently, Hickey wrote a report documenting hazing allegations in the Northwestern University football program.

NAR said the task force will “make recommendations to improve our procedures, trainings, and systems to prevent inappropriate behavior, encourage reporting of alleged misconduct, and promote an environment of transparency and accountability.”

The association also said it will appoint a committee to address claims of member misconduct. Its leader will be Julie Porter, founder of the law firm Salvatore, Prescott, Porter & Porter.

NAR CEO Bob Goldberg disclosed the changes this week in a memo to employees, a copy of which the organization provided to the Sun-Times. Goldberg thus far has stayed in his job, although critics have called for his ouster.

They have accused him of downplaying sexual harassment by either the group’s leaders or business partners.

In a statement, association spokesperson Mantill Williams said, “NAR’s leadership is committed to taking concrete actions to strengthen our organization and promote an environment where everyone feels safe, supported, and empowered to do their best work. We’re thankful for the dedication and commitment of our staff and members as we work to move forward and continue to advance our mission.”

Porter’s law firm also will oversee a new system to handle employee complaints. Lastly, the association said it will create a “culture transformation commission task force,” with members elected by its staff.

Realtor Jason Haber, leader of a group protesting NAR practices, welcomed the changes but said the leadership, including Goldberg, still needs to go. He also said the group should release former staff members from non-disclosure agreements not tied to trade secrets, allowing some to speak about their experiences.

“This is dragging us down,” Haber said.

In August, former NAR President Kenny Parcell resigned after The New York Times interviewed people who said he forced physical contact on females and sent lewd photos and texts. Parcell denied the charges.