Sunday, March 31, 2024
Kia recalls over 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked

According to NHTSA, the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft of certain 2020-2024 Tellurides may not be fully engaged and could lead to ‘unintended vehicle movement’ while the cars are in park.

By  Associated Press
   
Kia-Telluride RecallFILE - This is the front grill of a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Kia is recalling more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while they’re parked. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft of certain 2020-2024 Tellurides may not be fully engaged. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar. file) ORG XMIT: NYPS208

Owners of affected Kia Telluride SUVs will be notified by May 15. Dealers will update the affected cars’ electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts free of charge.

NEW YORK — Kia is recalling more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while they're parked.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft of certain 2020-2024 Tellurides may not be fully engaged. Over time, this can lead to “unintended vehicle movement” while the cars are in park — increasing potential crash risks.

Kia America decided to recall all 2020-2023 model year and select 2024 model year Tellurides earlier this month, NHTSA documents show. At the time, no injuries or crashes were reported.

Improper assembly is suspected to be the cause of the shaft engagement problem — with the recall covering 2020-2024 Tellurides that were manufactured between Jan. 9, 2019 and Oct. 19, 2023. Kia America estimates that 1% have the defect.

To remedy this issue, recall documents say, dealers will update the affected cars' electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts for free. Owners who already incurred repair expenses will also be reimbursed.

In the meantime, drivers of the impacted Tellurides are instructed to manually engage the emergency brake before exiting the vehicle. Drivers can also confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHTSA site and/or Kia’s recall lookup platform.

Owner notification letters are otherwise set to be mailed out May 15, with dealer notification beginning a few days prior.

Last year, the city of Chicago sued Kia and Hyundai, alleging the South Korean automakers have fueled a “car theft crisis” by failing to install standard technology they knew was effective at deterring thieves.

The companies failed to use the anti-theft technology for years, leading to a spike in thefts that was driven by a viral trend showing just how easy it was to swipe their cars, according to the lawsuit filed in Cook County.

